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The firm's approach to turning every matter into institutional knowledge

A common complaint about outside legal counsel is that the same advice has to be paid for twice. A founder pays for an answer in year one, leaves the firm, hires another firm in year three, and pays for the same answer all over again. The institutional memory does not transfer with the client.

Singh Law Firm P.A. has built systems to address this. The firm documents the substance of its work in ways that create durable, transferable knowledge for the client, not just file-room records for the firm. JT Singh has spoken about why this matters: the firm’s clients tend to face recurring patterns of legal questions, and the firm’s value compounds when the client can avoid asking the same question twice.

The documentation approach has several components. After significant matters, Singh Law Firm produces what the firm internally calls a matter retrospective. The document captures what the matter was about, what the legal issue was at the heart of it, what approach the firm took, what alternatives were considered, what the outcome was, and what the client should know about avoiding similar situations in the future. The retrospective is shared with the client.

The practice is unusual. Most firms produce a closing letter that summarizes the work performed. Singh Law Firm produces something closer to a brief operating manual for the client’s future decision-making. A client who reads the retrospective from year one is meaningfully better prepared for similar matters in year three.

The firm also maintains living documents for ongoing client relationships. A long-term client at Singh Law Firm typically has a master document that captures the legal architecture of the business: entity structures, key agreements, recurring deadlines, open matters, prior decisions and the reasoning behind them, and forward-looking calendar items. The document is updated as material changes occur. A new attorney at the firm coming onto the relationship can read the master document and have working context within an hour.

The approach benefits the client and the firm together. Clients benefit because the institutional knowledge stays close to the business. The firm benefits because attorney transitions inside the firm produce minimal client friction. A partner who hands off a matter to another partner does not have to recreate context from memory. The handoff document already exists.

The firm has invested in technology to support the documentation discipline. Templates for matter retrospectives, master client documents, and decision logs are standardized across the firm. New attorneys are trained on the documentation standard during onboarding. The discipline is not optional. Singh has been explicit that this is the part of the firm’s culture he protects most aggressively.

Clients have responded positively. Many clients have moved more of their legal work to Singh Law Firm specifically because the documentation made the relationship feel more like working with an internal team than with outside counsel. The friction of moving back to a less documented relationship is a meaningful switching cost.

The model has implications for client retention and for the firm’s economics. Clients who are deeply embedded in the firm’s documentation system do not leave easily, and the firm does not have to spend rebuild time on returning matters. The lifetime value of a Singh Law Firm relationship runs higher than the average outside counsel relationship as a result.

The legal industry has been slow to adopt this kind of documentation discipline. Most firms still operate on the fiction that the lawyer’s memory and the file room are sufficient. They are not. The firms that have figured this out, including Singh Law Firm, are positioning themselves to deliver a different quality of relationship over time. The matter retrospective is one of the simplest examples of how the difference shows up in practice.