Adults 25 to 44 Accounted for 37.7% of All Washington Traffic Deaths in 2024

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A demographic analysis of Washington State’s 2024 traffic fatality data released today by Phillips Law Firm identifies working-age adults between the ages of 25 and 44 as the demographic group bearing the heaviest and most disproportionate burden of road death in the state — and finds that male drivers account for more than two-thirds of all Washington traffic fatalities, a disparity that has persisted across decades of road safety research and has yet to be meaningfully narrowed by existing interventions.

Adults aged 25 to 34 recorded the highest fatality count of any age cohort in Washington in 2024, with 140 deaths representing 19.2% of the state’s total traffic fatality toll of 734. The 35 to 44 age group followed closely with 135 fatalities, accounting for 18.5% of the total. Combined, these two consecutive working-age cohorts accounted for 275 Washington traffic deaths — 37.7% of the state’s entire annual fatality total concentrated in just 20 years of the age spectrum. That concentration is not explained by population size alone; it reflects the convergence of high driving exposure, elevated rates of speeding and alcohol-impaired driving, and the risk-taking behavioral profile that traffic safety research consistently associates with adults in their late twenties through early forties.

The age data also delivers a finding that challenges the dominant narrative of road safety discourse, which tends to frame fatal crash risk as primarily a problem of the very young and the very old. Washington’s 2024 data confirms that while teenage and elderly drivers face real and documented risks, the working-age adult demographic — particularly the 25 to 44 cohort — absorbs a larger share of road fatalities than any other age group. Road safety campaigns, enforcement strategies, and infrastructure investments that target only the most visible ends of the age spectrum will leave the majority of Washington’s highest-risk road users without meaningful protection.

Younger drivers were also significantly represented in Washington’s 2024 fatality data, reinforcing the well-documented danger of the early driving years. Adults aged 21 to 24 recorded 60 fatalities (8.2% of the total), while drivers aged 16 to 20 accounted for 59 deaths (8.1%). Combined, Washington’s youngest drivers — those between 16 and 24 years of age — accounted for 119 fatalities in 2024, or 16.3% of all traffic deaths in a state where this demographic makes up a relatively small share of total licensed drivers. Inexperience, underdeveloped hazard perception, elevated rates of distracted and impaired driving, and a higher likelihood of engaging in high-risk behaviors behind the wheel collectively define this age group’s outsized crash risk.

Among the most sobering findings in Washington’s 2024 demographic data: 27 traffic fatalities involved children under the age of 16. Each of those deaths involved a child who was a passenger in someone else’s vehicle — a fatality that was entirely outside their own control and entirely dependent on the decisions made by the adult behind the wheel. Phillips Law Firm’s analysis identifies these 27 deaths as among the most preventable in the state’s 2024 fatality record, and as a pointed indicator of the human consequences of adult driving behavior.

Washington’s gender fatality data is equally stark. Of the 730 people killed on Washington roads in 2024 for whom gender was recorded, 499 were male — 68.4% of the state’s traffic death toll. Female fatalities accounted for 223 deaths, or 30.5% of the total. The gender disparity in Washington’s road fatality data mirrors a pattern that has been documented consistently in traffic safety research for decades and is attributed to a combination of higher male annual mileage, significantly elevated rates of speeding and drunk driving among male drivers, greater likelihood of failing to wear a seatbelt, and a higher propensity for aggressive driving behavior. In Washington’s 2024 data, the male fatality dominance was most pronounced during the overnight and late-night hours most strongly associated with alcohol impairment and high-speed travel.

“Washington’s demographic fatality data makes two things clear: working-age adults between 25 and 44 are dying on the state’s roads at a rate that demands targeted intervention, and male drivers are dying at more than twice the rate of female drivers. Any road safety strategy that does not directly address the behavioral and structural factors driving those disparities will fail to meaningfully reduce Washington’s annual death toll. Our firm is committed to ensuring that the families of those lost receive justice — and that their deaths contribute to meaningful change.”

Phillips Law Firm’s demographic analysis is part of a broader commitment to using data to illuminate Washington’s road safety crisis and to advocate for the policy, infrastructure, and legal accountability changes that the evidence supports