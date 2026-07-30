July Fourth’s Hidden Toll May Have Intensified During America’s 250th Anniversary

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Independence Day is traditionally associated with fireworks, cookouts, family travel and public celebrations. It is also associated with a recurring national surge in traffic deaths, emergency-room visits, impaired driving and recreational injuries.

That combination will take on greater significance in 2026 as the United States marks its 250th anniversary.

Research presented by The Millar Law Firm shows that the holiday’s dangers extend far beyond late-night drunk driving. The risks begin earlier in the day, when alcohol consumption overlaps with outdoor heat, boating, swimming and long-distance travel. They continue after sunset, when fireworks crowds, distracted pedestrians, impaired motorists and congested roads converge.

The 2026 holiday falls on a Saturday, placing the national celebration directly within the weekend period when DUI crashes and elevated blood alcohol levels are most common.

The Fourth of July Has a Long History of Public Safety Problems

Independence Day celebrations were dangerous even before automobiles became common.

During the country’s centennial in 1876, injuries and deaths were linked to overcrowding, fireworks and alcohol. In the early 20th century, the American Medical Association recorded 1,531 deaths between 1903 and 1910 from fireworks and other causes associated with Fourth of July celebrations. More than 5,000 injuries were reported in 1909 alone.

By the 150th anniversary in 1926, the automobile had become a major source of injury. Annual U.S. traffic deaths exceeded 20,000 during the mid-1920s as vehicle ownership expanded faster than road design, traffic regulations and safety infrastructure.

When the country celebrated its bicentennial in 1976, the United States recorded 45,523 traffic deaths during the year. That was an average of approximately 124 deaths every day.

The modern Independence Day period remains dangerous. Between 2020 and 2024, 2,719 people were killed in holiday-period motor vehicle crashes, with alcohol-impaired drivers involved in 38% of those deaths.

The 250th Anniversary Will Bring Events Across the Country

America250 has planned five days of national celebrations from July 1 through July 5. Every state, territory and the District of Columbia is expected to participate.

The events will occur against a backdrop of record holiday travel.

AAA’s 2025 Independence Day projection estimated:

72.2 million total travelers

61.6 million travelers by car

1.7 million more travelers than in 2024

Approximately 7 million more travelers than in 2019

The National Safety Council projected 437 road deaths during the 2025 period. The comparable 2022 holiday period produced 464 deaths.

An anniversary celebration extending over five days could further distribute travel across the holiday window while increasing overall exposure.

July Fourth DUI Fatalities Are Rising Faster Than Other Holidays

The rate of increase in fatal DUI crashes provides one of the clearest warnings.

Holiday Average Annual Change in Fatal DUI Crashes July Fourth 6.3% increase Memorial Day 1.6% increase Labor Day 1.0% increase

The Independence Day fatality rate is 46% higher than normal. It ranks behind only Labor Day and New Year’s Day among the country’s deadliest holidays for impaired-driving fatalities.

Between 2018 and 2022, the Independence Day period produced 1,229 DUI-related fatalities. That made it the second-deadliest week of the year, narrowly behind the 1,278 deaths recorded during Labor Day week.

Saturday Celebrations Create an Extended Risk Window

Saturday represents the leading day for DUI-related crashes, accounting for more than 22% of incidents recorded between 2018 and 2022. Sunday accounted for another 20%.

The Sunday total is partly driven by crashes occurring after midnight, when Saturday celebrations continue into the next calendar day.

Weekend risk is also reflected in fatality data. Approximately 57% of alcohol-related traffic deaths occur on weekends.

The 2026 calendar could therefore create several overlapping threats:

Heavy Friday travel before the holiday

Alcohol consumption beginning Friday evening

All-day Saturday celebrations

Fireworks traffic late Saturday night

Post-midnight crashes recorded Sunday

Return travel continuing Sunday and Monday

July Fourth Has Produced 1,407 Deaths in 10 Years

From 2015 through 2024, the holiday produced 1,279 fatal crashes and 1,407 deaths.

The annual death count averaged nearly 141.

Year Fatal Crashes Fatalities 2015 129 145 2016 108 116 2017 121 138 2018 121 140 2019 100 108 2020 158 167 2021 160 173 2022 123 129 2023 131 148 2024 128 144

The 2021 holiday was the deadliest of the decade, with 173 deaths. The next-highest toll was 167 in 2020, the last year July Fourth fell on a Saturday.

Daytime Alcohol Use May Be Overlooked

The public often associates impaired driving with late-night bar traffic. Independence Day risk can begin much earlier.

People are 19% more likely to consume alcohol in July, and nearly half of summer days record average BAC levels above 0.06%.

Five summer dates exceed an average BAC of 0.08%:

June 7

June 14

June 21

July 3

July 4

Saturday BAC levels frequently range from 0.075% to 0.082%.

Even a BAC of 0.02% can interfere with a person’s ability to divide attention between tasks. That matters for driving, but it also matters for swimming, boating, cooking, supervising children and handling fireworks.

In 2024, drunk-driving crashes killed 11,904 people. Another 2,028 died in crashes involving drivers with BAC levels below 0.08%.

Heat Can Worsen the Effects of Alcohol

July recorded more high-natural-heat deaths than any other summer month in 2024.

Month Heat-Related Deaths May 68 June 240 July 478 August 250 September 85

Alcohol can increase urination, while hot weather causes additional fluid loss through perspiration. Together, they raise the risk of dehydration, heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Symptoms of heat exhaustion include:

Headache

Dizziness

Nausea

Weakness

Heavy perspiration

Acute thirst

Reduced urination

Heat stroke may involve confusion, slurred speech, loss of consciousness, hot red skin, a rapid pulse and a body temperature above 103°F. It requires immediate medical attention.

All-day events can be particularly hazardous because participants may start drinking before noon and remain outdoors through evening fireworks.

Distracted Driving Rises Nearly 12%

Distracted driving increases by 11.9% on July Fourth compared with other summer dates. Drivers spend an average of 2 minutes and 23 seconds distracted during each hour on the road.

Speeding also increases by 46% and may begin as early as 7 a.m.

The combination places pedestrians in danger near:

Parade routes

Festival entrances

Fireworks viewing areas

Beach access points

Parking lots

Residential streets

Entertainment districts

Nighttime visibility and alcohol consumption further reduce drivers’ ability to respond to people entering the roadway.

Emergency Departments Treat Tens of Thousands of People

More than 45,000 people seek emergency care on July 4 and July 5.

Fireworks accounted for an estimated 9,700 emergency-room visits in 2023. Around 6,400 fireworks injuries occurred during the month surrounding the holiday, along with at least eight deaths.

Children under 15 represented approximately 31% of fireworks injuries. Adults aged 25 to 44 accounted for another 31%.

Other common holiday injuries include:

Burns

Falls

Broken bones

Head injuries

Pool accidents

Foodborne illness

Boating injuries

Alcohol-related assaults

Since 2013, 66 mass shootings have also been recorded on July Fourth. Research has identified summer as a period of elevated violent crime, with nine of the 10 most violent days of the year occurring during the season.

Water Recreation Adds Another Layer of Risk

Alcohol is a determining factor in 31% of drowning deaths and 18% of fatal boating crashes. A boat operator with a BAC of 0.08% is approximately 14 times more likely to die in a boating incident than a sober operator.

Georgia reported 22 boating-under-the-influence citations on July 4, 2025, including five at Lake Lanier. The state also recorded 18 boating injuries and two fatalities.

Seven people were hospitalized after an explosion on Lake Nottely, while a 13-year-old girl was seriously injured by a boat propeller in a separate incident.

Georgia Ranked Fourth for July Fourth Traffic Deaths

Georgia recorded 62 July Fourth traffic fatalities between 2015 and 2024.

Rank State July Fourth Fatalities 1 Texas 138 2 California 137 3 Florida 111 4 Georgia 62

Georgia’s population-adjusted rate was 0.55 deaths per 100,000 residents, placing it 15th nationally.

During the 2025 holiday period, state troopers and local authorities made 20,970 traffic stops, issued 12,000 citations and arrested 490 drivers for DUI. Thirteen people were killed and 135 were injured.

The 250th anniversary will be a historic national milestone, but the data assembled by The Millar Law Firm demonstrates that scale carries consequences. A Saturday holiday, record travel, early alcohol consumption, summer heat, fireworks, boating and crowded nighttime roads could create a wider and longer period of risk than a typical Independence Day.

The celebration may last several days. The consequences of one impaired, distracted or speeding driver can last far longer.