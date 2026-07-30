America’s Pothole Problem Is Costing Drivers Billions

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Potholes are often dismissed as a seasonal inconvenience, but the financial and safety consequences of damaged pavement extend far beyond an uncomfortable drive. A study conducted by CR Legal Team found that deteriorating roads are contributing to billions of dollars in vehicle repairs, rising public maintenance costs, traffic disruption and preventable roadway hazards across the United States.

The average U.S. motorist already loses more than $1,400 each year to the combined effects of poor roads and congestion, including additional vehicle operating expenses and time spent in traffic. For many households, a single pothole strike can add another unexpected repair bill of several hundred dollars.

AAA estimates that a typical pothole-related repair costs between $406 and $600 per incident. More serious impacts involving multiple tires, wheels, suspension components or steering systems can approach or exceed $1,000.

Potholes Are More Than a Seasonal Problem

Potholes generally begin when water enters small pavement cracks. During cold weather, that water freezes and expands, placing pressure on the surrounding roadway. When the ice melts, it leaves gaps beneath the surface. Repeated freeze-thaw cycles weaken the pavement until vehicle traffic causes it to collapse.

Although colder states experience some of the most severe pothole seasons, heavy rainfall, extreme temperature changes, traffic volume and aging infrastructure can damage roads in nearly every region.

The scale of the problem is significant:

National roadway measure Estimated figure Total U.S. road mileage Nearly 4 million miles Estimated potholes nationwide More than 55 million Estimated potholes per road mile Approximately 13 Major roads rated poor or mediocre Nearly 40% Highway miles in poor condition 174,740 miles Average poor-condition highway mileage per state 3,426 miles

Pothole-related breakdowns reached a five-year high in July 2022, when tire-damage roadside calls increased by nearly 20% from the previous year. The broader roadway deterioration problem remains unresolved despite major infrastructure spending.

Millions of Drivers Are Paying for Damage

Approximately 44 million U.S. drivers paid for pothole-related vehicle repairs in 2022, up sharply from 28 million the previous year. A subsequent AAA survey found that the number of motorists reporting pothole damage that required repairs had risen 57% year over year.

Drivers may also experience repeated damage. Some motorists have reported paying for pothole repairs as many as three times within five years.

CR Legal Team’s analysis highlights an estimated $26.5 billion in annual pothole-related repair costs nationwide. Drivers between the ages of 35 and 44 appear particularly affected, with 31% reporting that they had paid for damage associated with potholes.

Common expenses include:

Tire replacements following punctures or blowouts

Bent, cracked or broken wheel repairs

Suspension and shock damage

Steering system repairs

Wheel alignments

Undercarriage repairs

AAA also received approximately 1.8 million roadside assistance calls involving damaged tires during one recent winter and spring period. Tire damage represented about 11% of all roadside assistance requests during that timeframe.

Electric Vehicles Face Additional Exposure

Electric vehicles may be especially vulnerable because their battery packs make them approximately 20% to 30% heavier than comparable gasoline-powered vehicles. Many long-range EV battery packs weigh between 1,000 and 2,000 pounds, increasing the force placed on tires and wheels when a vehicle hits a deep pothole.

Roadside data indicate that EVs experience roughly twice as many tire problems as combustion-engine vehicles. Their low-profile and low-rolling-resistance tires can also leave less cushioning between the pavement and wheel.

Research cited in the CR Legal Team study suggests that EV tires may wear 15% to 30% faster, depending on the model and driving conditions. Michelin has separately indicated that tire wear can be approximately 20% faster on EVs than on similar gasoline-powered cars.

Potholes Can Trigger Serious Crashes

Pothole-related incidents are estimated to represent about 1% of roadway crashes. While that percentage appears small, it still translates into thousands of collisions across the country.

The danger is not limited to direct impacts. Drivers may instinctively swerve into another lane to avoid a pothole, increasing the possibility of:

Side-impact collisions

Head-on crashes

Rollovers

Road departures

Collisions with guardrails, trees or other fixed objects

Conflicts with bicyclists and motorcyclists

Evasive driving associated with road debris and pavement hazards contributes to an estimated 53,000 crashes, 5,500 injuries and 72 deaths each year.

Motorcyclists and cyclists face greater exposure because narrow tires can become trapped in cracks or pavement depressions. Even a relatively small pothole may destabilize a two-wheeled vehicle, while a high-speed impact can cause a rider to lose control completely.

Road Conditions Vary Sharply by State

The study found that road deterioration is not evenly distributed. California, Rhode Island and Massachusetts were among the states with the largest shares of highway mileage classified as being in poor condition.

Several states also experienced substantial deterioration between 2019 and 2024.

State Increase in poor-condition road share, 2019 to 2024 Idaho 68.6% Oklahoma 29.9% California 28.6% New Mexico 25.5% Oregon 25.0% Virginia 25.0% Arizona 25.0% Louisiana 18.4% Florida 14.3% Mississippi 14.0%

Meanwhile, Alabama, Georgia, Nevada, Kansas, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming were identified among states with comparatively strong road conditions. Minnesota, Indiana and South Dakota also recorded notable improvements over the five-year period.

Taxpayers Are Covering the Funding Shortfall

Federal infrastructure programs have directed hundreds of billions of dollars toward transportation projects, but the estimated roadway funding gap remains approximately $684 billion over the next decade.

Most states do not collect enough from fuel taxes, vehicle registration charges and tolls to cover their highway spending. According to the study, only Maryland and New Jersey generate sufficient transportation-related revenue to fully cover those expenses. Other states rely on general tax revenue to close the gap.

Poor roads cost the average driver an estimated $571 annually through vehicle damage, increased fuel use and delays.

Location Estimated annual cost per driver Washington, D.C. $1,100 Rhode Island $845 Wyoming $295 Oregon $256 Tennessee $209

Without sustained investments in resurfacing, drainage, monitoring and preventive maintenance, motorists will continue paying twice: once through taxes intended to maintain public roads and again through repair bills caused by deteriorating pavement.