Is a Bigger Water Heater Always Better?

When it comes to choosing a hot water tank, many would seriously consider the motto “Bigger is Better”. Surely that means that you’ll have enough hot water for your every need- and it will ALWAYS be there for you when you want it, right?

Unfortunately, it’s not quite that simple. There are a few more things you need to consider when choosing a water heater. In this article, we will outline some of the advantages and disadvantages of bigger water heaters.

What Are The Benefits Of A Bigger Water Heater?

There are many benefits to having a big water heater. Choosing a smaller water heater could mean that you don’t have enough hot water to last for your shower, or any other appliances that require hot water may not operate at their best efficiency.

Not only will you run the risk of running out of hot water, you may frequently overwork the water heater. An overworked water heater could lead to needing more frequent repairs or even premature breakdown.

What Are The Downsides Of A Bigger Water Heater?

While there are many benefits to a larger water heater, there are some disadvantages to be aware of as well.

If you have a water heater that’s too big, your bills could be very expensive- just to heat water that you won’t even use. This water will be heated and then will just sit around in the tank.

Even the most efficient and well-insulated water tanks will have some level of standby energy loss, which is why proper sizing is so important.

Which One Is Right For Me?

The size of the water tank you need completely depends on your hot water usage and habits.

If you regularly use three or more hot water appliances within the same hour, you might need a much larger tank, but if you rarely use more than one hot water appliance in the same hour, you would most likely be able to get away with a much smaller tank.

Some good questions to ask yourself are:

How many people live in your house?

Are you all getting up and showered at the same time of day?

What appliances do you need hot water for?

How much room do you have in your home for a water tank?

Are There Any Other Options?

Aside from a water tank option, you could also look into tankless water heaters. Tankless water heaters help homeowners to avoid wasted hot water, and decrease your bills by only providing hot water that you need.

While you can do some of your own research on what water heater would work best for you, it’s also a good idea to talk to an expert such as the Pasadena water heater company that has years of experience in the industry.

A professional can give you the advice you need and suggest what they think would be the most appropriate and cost-effective for your household.