Ways to Remove a Dent from Your Car

Dents in the bodywork of your car can be pretty unsightly and frustrating. No one wants to drive around in a car full of dents. No matter how they got there, you’ll want to remove them in a way that’s straightforward and doesn’t damage the paintwork of the car.

Not only is this possible to do on your own, but there’s a variety of dent removal methods that you can consider. This article will talk more about those methods and what they involve.

Using a Cup Plunger

The humble plunger can be used for many different tasks, but one that you might not have used it for before is getting dents out of your car. Of course, it won’t be the right size to repair large dents, but for small- and medium-sized dents, a cup plunger can do the job well.

Apply water to the dented area and the plunger, and then apply the plunger to the dented area. You then just push and pull until you feel the dent pop out.

Applying Boiling Water

If you’re looking to fix a dent in any of the plastic elements of your car, it can be a good idea to use boiling water to make the task easier. Because of the heat, whatever material your car is made of will be more malleable, making it easier to shape.

This only works for dents that you can reach behind. Pour boiling water over the dented area. Then, from behind, push it back out to where it should be. Just be careful not to burn yourself!

Wooden Dowels and Screws

This method allows you to pull the dent out from the front so that the surface of the car is back where it belongs. You simply need to take some wooden dowels and drive screws through them. The screws make the dowels easier to grip when pulling.

You then glue the dowels to the dented area of your car and allow the glue to dry. Then start to pull! The dent should pop out. Afterwards, make sure that you use rubbing alcohol to remove excess glue.

Using a Specialty Tool

If these methods haven’t worked for you, you could always choose a tool that’s made specially for this task. They fix on and force out the dent. They’re pretty easy to use and are known to work pretty well, so this is an option to consider, especially if the other ideas haven’t worked for you.

Consult a Professional

If none of these methods work for you, you can always have an expert at an auto body repair shop take a look at your car and assess the damage. They can suggest other options, including having your dents removed professionally.

As you can see, there’s no shortage of options when it comes to how you can remove dents from your car. Each of these methods is proven to work, and even if one of them doesn’t yield the results you’re looking for, there are enough options you can try until your dent is fully removed.