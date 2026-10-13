Chris Sund’s You Are Capable of More Wins How-To Category at 2026 Paris Book Festival

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The bestselling book, built on Sund’s survey of more than 200 working adults, has also been rated a “Must Read” by Reedsy Discovery and “A Recommended Read” by BookViral, and has earned a five-star review from Literary Titan.

You Are Capable of More: A No-Excuses Guide to Becoming Your Best Self, the book by bestselling author and keynote speaker Chris Sund, has won the How-To category at the 2026 Paris Book Festival. The recognition caps a strong start for the book, which was released on August 13, 2026 by Game Changer Publishing and became an Amazon bestseller.

Reviewers have responded as well. Reedsy Discovery rated the book a “Must Read,” and BookViral called it “A Recommended Read.” It has also been endorsed by professional athletes, Olympians and bestselling authors.

Most recently, the book earned a five-star review from Literary Titan. The review notes, “His voice is direct and conversational, with the energy of a coach who expects you to participate.”

A How-To Book About Potential

The How-To category fits a book designed to be used. Each chapter ends with actions readers can take that day, and a closing Playbook helps them put the lessons to work in their own lives. Through honest personal stories, including his own setbacks, Sund shows readers how to move through self-doubt, take ownership of their choices and build the habits that turn good intentions into progress.

For Sund, the book is part of a personal mission to help as many people as possible become the best version of themselves.

“My goal is to help people become the best version of themselves,” Sund said. “Self-doubt does not have to disappear for you to move forward. It can come along for the ride. It just does not get to drive.”

Built on Original Research

Sund surveyed more than 200 working adults for the book. Ninety-two percent said they believe they are capable of more than they are doing. Seventy-eight percent said they delay action on things that matter to them, 85 percent said they second-guess themselves because of their own inner voice, and 71 percent said they fall short of their potential daily or weekly.

Respondents ranked what holds them back: self-doubt and fear of failure first, being too busy second and getting comfortable third. Several chapters answer those barriers directly. Train Your Inner Voice shows readers how to keep moving without waiting for doubt to disappear first. Time Is Your Edge makes the case that most of life is made of ordinary days, and that how those days are spent decides where a person ends up. The Comfort Ceiling names the invisible limit people quietly set for themselves.

“You didn’t hit your limit. You just found where it used to be.”

Chris Sund with his book, You Are Capable of More. Photo courtesy of Chris Sund.

The Author Behind the Award

Sund is a keynote speaker at national conferences, association events, sales kickoffs and leadership retreats, and he writes for Forbes and Inc. He has shared the book’s message on morning TV, including WFLA’s Bloom in Tampa, KXAN’s Studio 512 in Austin and KCTV5 in Kansas City, as well as in Omaha, Sioux Falls and Des Moines. He has also been featured in CEO Weekly, US Business News and MSN.

The book grew out of his career. Sund has spent more than a decade in healthcare staffing and has spent his career hiring, developing and promoting people. Over and over, he watched capable people hold back until someone told them they were ready. His message is to stop waiting for permission and start taking ownership. For the moments when quitting feels easier, he offers the line he says he comes back to most often.

“Most people don’t fail. They leave too early.”

More Than a Book

Sund’s mission is the reason the message of You Are Capable of More lives beyond the book, on a website full of free resources. Readers will find free assessments, articles and resources there to help them take their next step, whether or not they have read the book. The free assessment helps people see which barriers are holding them back and where to focus first.

Readers can find a free assessment, articles and other free resources at You Are Capable of More. The book is available in paperback, hardcover and ebook on Amazon. To learn more about Chris Sund and his keynotes, visit chrissund.com.

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