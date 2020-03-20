Smart Home Security To Help Sell Your House Fast

We all know about the emotive appeals that will get potential buyers lingering a little longer: the smell of baking, bright, airy and uncluttered spaces, welcoming furniture – even if you are taking it with you, and a well maintained garden, especially in the front to ensure the all-important curb appeal that will raise a buyer’s hopes before they have even set foot on the property. But how do you capitalize on that early success when you need to sell your house fast?



Reasons to Sell



Needing to sell the family home can be a sad time or it can be a hopeful and happy time if the move is caused by a promotion or happy event in the family. Whatever your reasons to aim for a fast house sale, there is one very important facet you should remember to upsell: your security.



Keep It Safe



If you can demonstrate a recent and working access control system installation that keeps you and your family safe and sound – or that simply looks after the home while you are away on holiday, for example – the those who style themselves as cash buyers for houses will be much more likely to show an interest. This is because home security is one of the most prized assets in any home, whether it is because the area is very safe, or because you have installed all the latest mod cons, such as an up-to-the-minute security access control system.



What is an Access Control System?



As the name sounds, with this type of system you can monitor access to your home. For example, if you hire a gardener to keep your flower beds and lawn in great condition, you can allow him or her access to the yard, and perhaps to a shed where all the tools are kept, but not access to the house. A house-sitter, coming in to feed the pets, can access the yards, the kitchen and the utility rooms, but not the living room. Family members can enjoy access to the whole house, and so on. Some systems allow those with the codes to access the home, but alert you that they are there, so you can watch them, just to see what they get up to: there is a wealth of choice out there, when it comes to home security systems



Why Does Security Help?



It is an old saying that a person’s home is their castle, and the spirit of this saying is still true. We all need somewhere that we are inviolate: somewhere safe and protected from the outside world. Cash buyers for houses, like all buyers, are looking for that reassurance of knowing that their new and unfamiliar home will, nevertheless, keep them safe and sound, separate from the outside world. Having to sell your house fast can register as a problem with these buyers who may be suspicious of your real reasons for wanting a fast house sale – after all, it is a well-known confidence trick to rush a buyer into making a purchase in a hurry! Seeing that you are serious about your security will assure them that you are genuine, and that they will be getting a great deal.



With an access control system in place, you will be able to sell the family home for a good price, to a reassured and confident buyer, enabling you to get on with the next step in your lives.

