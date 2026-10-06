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Shoppers looking at moissanite tend to ask about the same few things: what the stone is, how it compares with diamond, how it holds up and what to look for when buying. Miami The Jeweler, a downtown Miami shop that sells both moissanite and diamond, builds its moissanite line on VVS1, D-color stones set in 925 sterling silver. Below are answers to ten common questions, drawn from established gemology and from the shop’s own standards.

The stone itself

What is moissanite?

Moissanite is a gemstone made of silicon carbide. It has its own chemical composition and optical properties, separate from diamond, which is carbon. It can resemble diamond visually, but it is a different material with its own identity.

Is moissanite a type of lab-grown diamond?

No. Lab-grown diamond has the essential chemical composition and crystal structure of diamond and comes from a controlled process. Natural diamond formed in the Earth. Moissanite is silicon carbide. A label or a receipt should keep the three apart.

What do VVS1 and D color mean?

D is the top grade on the D-to-Z color scale and means colorless. VVS1 is a clarity grade for stones with inclusions so slight that a skilled grader has difficulty seeing them under 10x magnification. Miami The Jeweler uses VVS1, D-color moissanite exclusively. Through its own sourcing and production, the shop has found that D color across a full piece gives the crisp, colorless and consistent look it wants, which matters on a chain that can hold hundreds of stones.

Sparkle and appearance

Which one sparkles more, moissanite or diamond?

Moissanite has a higher refractive index and greater dispersion than diamond, giving it exceptional brilliance and fire. Fire is only part of the picture. Miami The Jeweler exclusively uses D-color, VVS1 moissanite, which produces a crisp, colorless appearance with significant bright white brilliance as well as colorful fire. When properly cut and set, the shop’s moissanite does not look out of place alongside high-quality natural diamonds and can be extremely difficult to distinguish from diamond with the naked eye alone.

Can people tell the difference?

At normal viewing distances, the average person can find it extremely difficult to tell high-quality moissanite from diamond by eye. A knowledgeable jeweler or gemologist can distinguish them, and proper testing equipment can identify them. The two stones have different optical properties, and an honest seller says which one you are holding.

Can a diamond tester tell the difference?

Moissanite has thermal properties similar to diamond, so many traditional thermal diamond testers will register moissanite as diamond. More advanced testing equipment can distinguish between the two. Miami The Jeweler does not position moissanite as a substitute that needs to “pass” as diamond. The shop sells premium VVS1, D-color moissanite for what it offers on its own: exceptional brilliance, durability and the ability to create substantial, heavily stone-set jewelry at a fraction of the cost of an equivalent diamond piece. Every piece it sells is represented as exactly what it is, whether moissanite, lab-grown diamond or natural diamond.

Wear and care

How durable is moissanite?

Diamond scores 10 on the Mohs hardness scale. Moissanite scores about 9.25, which makes it one of the hardest gemstones used in jewelry and durable enough for everyday wear when properly cared for. Hardness does not make a stone indestructible. A hard knock can still chip a gemstone or bend the prong that holds it.

Does moissanite get cloudy?

High-quality moissanite does not become cloudy because it ages. Oils, lotions, dirt and residue can build up on any gemstone and reduce its apparent brilliance, and cleaning can restore that brilliance when buildup is the cause. Damage to metal, plating or the setting is a different problem and calls for a jeweler.

Does sterling silver tarnish?

It can. 925 sterling silver is 92.5 percent silver, alloyed for strength because pure silver is too soft for most jewelry. Silver requires appropriate care and can tarnish over time. Plated finishes can also wear depending on use, environment, chemicals and skin contact. Store pieces dry, keep them away from pools and harsh chemicals and clean them gently.

Buying moissanite jewelry

Is gold-finish moissanite jewelry solid gold?

At Miami The Jeweler, yellow-finish moissanite pieces are 18K gold-plated 925 sterling silver unless a specific product states otherwise. The shop sets its natural and lab-grown diamonds in solid 10K, 14K or 18K gold. Read any listing for the word “plated” and for a stated karat, and ask if neither appears. Beyond the metal, inspect the setting: even spacing, aligned stones, small and clean prongs and a secure clasp say more about a piece than its stone grade alone.

Readers with more questions can visit the showroom at 22 NE First St, Suite 225, in downtown Miami, or reach the team through miamithejeweler.com and on Instagram at @miamithejeweler.