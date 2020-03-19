Training in circular economy: what you need to know!

Training in the circular economy

The circular economy is an economic system of trade and production which, at all stages of the product life cycle, aims to increase the efficiency of resource use and reduce the impact on the environment while developing the well-being of individuals. The many challenges associated with activating this economy justify the importance of mass awareness about the implementation of circular design in society. This cannot be done without training in the circular economy, which is in fact a major prerequisite. Explanations!

Training in circular economy: what is the point?

There are several reasons why training is essential for the implementation of the loop economy in companies. First, it is necessary to be trained to properly integrate the concept itself, as well as the concepts and fields of activity affiliated with it. The loop economy can indeed be broken down into 07 complementary production and consumption logics, which can be better understood through training in the circular economy.

These are sustainable procurement, eco-design, industrial and territorial ecology, functionality economics, responsible consumption, recycling and longer service life. But that’s not all: being trained in the circular economy is also essential to fully understand the multiple challenges associated with its activation. Among other things, the implementation of the loop economy should make it possible to reduce resource consumption, thus avoiding the depletion of raw materials, water and energy.

In addition, training in the circular economy could significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions by promoting the use of green energy (more about on Gataka), which would slow global warming. The activation of circular design should also make it possible to rationalize, reduce scale costs within companies, and secure raw material supplies.

In addition, it could create jobs and development opportunities in new sectors of activity (recycling, technical innovations) and could also promote the empowerment of production entities, in harmony with that of customers. But how can we benefit from training in the circular economy in a hasty manner?

How to be trained?

To familiarize yourself with the loop economy and its various concepts, it is strongly recommended to work with recognized specialists in the field, such as Circulab. This expert does indeed offer quality training, focusing on games such as The Circulab game and Biomimicards, which are among the most effective solutions to make the key concepts of the circular economy accessible. In concrete terms, what are these approaches to solutions?

The Circulab game is a game designed as part of circular economy training, to promote teamwork, through cooperation between actors or through creativity. It makes it possible to make concepts such as the economy of functionality, ecodesign or industrial ecology much more concrete, as well as their implications for the company and for its partners or customers. This entertainment helps participants to be much more active, which makes it possible to raise their awareness, without resorting to lengthy speeches. Better still, it allows generating concrete and original ideas during the training in the circular economy, which ideas can be implemented by the company in the future!

The Biomimicards game has been designed to raise awareness of the notion of biomimicry, and is also very useful to support entrepreneurs in their efforts to activate circular design.