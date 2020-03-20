5 Ways Drinking Tea is Better Than Drinking Coffee

A large portion of the world’s population prefer drinking coffee over tea. That is why we have so many coffee shops in the world but a few tea shops. This narrative should change because tea has endless benefits that a larger population of the human race is yet to discover. Walk with me as we explore some of the reasons as to why drinking tea is more beneficial over drinking coffee, and some of the most helpful tea grades.



High Antioxidants Levels



Nowadays, you will find that many companies are always adding antioxidants to their consumer products. Why? Antioxidants have a detoxifying effect that defends cells from free radicals, blood clotting, cancer, and atherosclerosis. Tea is rich in an antioxidant called flavonoid. This is mainly found in black tea and green tea. But, there is a more beneficial type of tea called oolong tea. Oolong tea is the middle point between green tea and black tea.



Benefits of Oolong tea



Other than the advantages mentioned above, loose leaf oolong tea has quite a handful of benefits:



Lowers cholesterol in your body preventing heart diseases

Aids in weight loss by boosting your metabolism

Speeds up digestion in your body

Promotes healthy hair growth

Stabilizes blood sugar

Improves your skin condition and prevents tooth decay, among other benefits.





There are quite other beneficial types of tea, most notably the Camomile tea and Turkish apple tea. Tea merchants are conversant with these useful types of tea, and they are highly advocating for their usage in recent times.







Camomile Tea Health Benefits



Camomile is an herb from the Asteraceae plant family. It is made from daisy-like flowers that are dried and later infused into hot water. It is known for a lot of benefits. For one, it is caffeine-free, and for this purpose, it is used as a coffee substitute. Other benefits that it has over coffee include:



As much as coffee keeps you alert, this tea enhances your sleep and relaxation levels.

It also slows down and helps prevent osteoporosis

Helps reduce inflammation

Helps prevent some types of cancer and also used in their treatment

Lowers blood sugar and is used in the treatment of diabetes

Good news for the ladies, it helps reduce menstrual pain.





Another significant type of tea that stretches the gap of tea benefits over coffee is the Turkish apple tea. It has a lot of benefits, including:



It is used to cure constipation

Helps improve bone health

Also used in the treatment and improvement of heart health

Aids in strengthening your vision

Improves your body’s overall immunity

Used in managing diabetes too among other benefits





Soothing Acid Reflux





Many health practitioners and tea merchants will tell you that both coffee and tea are famous for causing acidic problems to individuals. But, coffee is way more acidic than tea. It is usually hard on the stomach and could cause acid reflux, heartburn, and other Gastroesophageal reflux disease symptoms. On the other hand, tea, like camomile tea, is known to soothe stomach acidity.



Tea Helps in Better Relaxation Than Coffee



Generally, it is scientifically proven that if you drink 3 cups of tea in a day, you have 40 percent lesser chances of suffering from depression than coffee drinkers or people who do not drink tea. You will also display a calm physiological reaction to hard situations.



Conclusion

Tea is proven to have more benefits over coffee. Many people in the world today are shifting their drinking habits from coffee to tea upon the realization of tea’s endless advantages. Join the bandwagon today and experience an improved healthy lifestyle.

