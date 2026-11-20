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The founder of a mid-sized cybersecurity company got the call around four on a Tuesday afternoon. A hospital system outside Atlanta had been hit with ransomware that morning, and a producer at Good Day Atlanta wanted a guest who could tell worried patients what to do when the notification letters started showing up in their mailboxes. If he could be at the station by 6:15 the next morning, the spot was his.

Stories like that one move to local TV fast, in part because federal breach rules require a hospital to alert prominent media outlets in the state, along with the patients themselves, once more than 500 residents are affected. By the time the station called him, the hospital’s own notice had already gone out.

He nearly turned it down. His customers are IT directors at companies with a few hundred employees, mostly in the Midwest and the Northeast, and very few of them were going to see Atlanta morning television on a Wednesday. His head of communications talked him into it on the grounds that he had never done live TV, and a three-minute local hit was about as forgiving a place to try it as he would find.

Who Sees a 6:45 a.m. Hit

Morning show audiences lean toward people getting kids out the door, so the worry is a reasonable one. What it misses is how much local news is no longer watched live. According to Pew Research Center, about two-thirds of American adults at least sometimes get news from a local station, and 43% of those viewers now mostly get it online, from the station’s website and social accounts.

For a founder, that means the broadcast is short but the footage sticks around. It sits on the station’s site long after the anchor has moved on to weather, and it tends to be what a prospect finds when they search your name before a first call. The people who do catch it live aren’t a wasted audience either. A regional banker or a senior engineer you’ve been trying to hire is far more likely to see a hometown station than a trade newsletter.

What Happened After the Atlanta Segment

The appearance itself went fine. He talked a little fast, and the anchor cut him off before his last point so she could get to the forecast. The station posted the video later that morning, and his team put it on LinkedIn, where it did about as well as anything else they post.

Nothing much came of it for over a month. Then a larger breach hit a health system in Ohio, and a booker at a national business network went looking for someone to explain it. She found his name through a reporter he had spoken with the year before, and before she would offer him a slot, she asked to see him on camera. National bookers ask this of almost every unfamiliar guest, since putting someone untested on live television is a real risk for the show. Publicists who handle broadcast media placements tend to keep a short reel for each client for exactly this reason, and for a founder with no TV history, a local appearance is usually the first thing on it. He sent the Atlanta link. The national hit got bumped twice for breaking news and finally aired eleven days after her first email.

His sales team found a use for the footage too. A rep attached it to a follow-up for a hospital CIO who had stopped responding after a demo in the spring. About a month later the CIO wrote back, said he had watched it, and asked for a second call. The deal is still open, and the rep isn’t sure how much the video had to do with it.

A Forgiving Place to Learn Live TV

A first live appearance comes with a lot of small mechanics nobody mentions in advance, and most TV publicity for founders starts in a home market so those can be learned somewhere low-key. The earpiece runs on a slight delay that makes first-timers talk over the anchor. On a remote setup you stare into a lens while the person asking questions sits in a studio across town, and looking engaged is harder than it sounds. The Atlanta founder said afterward that being cut off rattled him most, because no one had warned him it could happen.

When It’s a Waste of a Morning

Local bookings for B2B founders almost always come out of a news story in the station’s market. Getting one means watching for a story your expertise fits and offering yourself quickly, often within a few hours of it breaking, since producers tend to fill the next morning’s slots the afternoon before. Founders who pitch a station on their company, with nothing happening locally to hang it on, rarely hear back.

The other way to waste the morning is to treat it as finished once you leave the set. Ask the station for the video link before you go. Tracking it down a week later on a station website can take longer than you’d think, and that link is what the next booker is going to ask for.