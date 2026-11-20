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For many, the holidays are the most exciting time of the year. There are fun events and gift giving and good food to enjoy. Despite all the fun, the holidays can also be a scheduling nightmare, which is often exacerbated if you’re freshly postpartum. Your body is still recovering from a major event, and you have a newborn baby who takes up all of your time. You may be tempted to make everything work as it usually does during the holiday season, but that’s incredibly unlikely given how things have changed in your family. If you’re feeling stressed about all the new things happening this holiday season, there are certain things you can do to relieve that stress.

Set Realistic Expectations

As with everything you’ve already experienced with your newborn baby, this first holiday season will feel entirely different than the ones you’ve participated in before. You need to understand that you won’t be able to do everything that you used to, and that’s all right. If you expect that you’ll be able to do everything you used to, you’ll find yourself disappointed when things come up preventing you from doing so.

This especially applies if you’re freshly postpartum. Not only are you contending with your new routine with your newborn, but you’re also dealing with the realities of your own recovery. Make sure you listen to your body as things get busy. As much as you may want to, don’t overcommit yourself to social events. Be realistic with yourself and what your family will be able to commit to.

Try to Keep to the Routine

So much of a newborn’s life is a routine, from when they eat to when they nap. Continued disruptions to their routine will likely overwhelm your newborn, making them restless and disruptive to the entire event. Plan your celebration(s) around the routine you’ve already set for your child. While this might mean your time at the celebration will be cut short, it’ll most likely be easier on you and your family than an extended visit with an overwhelmed newborn.

Carve Out Time for Yourself

Most of the holiday season is about spending time with your extended family, but it’s important for you to take time to yourself as well. The holidays are busy, and it’s easy to get overwhelmed by a full calendar. Make sure you take the time for yourself. Whether it’s a cozy movie night or a quick walk around the neighborhood to look at the Christmas lights, find time to do something simple that you enjoy in between the chaos of holiday schedules.

Be Careful About How Many People You See

Newborn babies are still developing their immune systems, which means they are significantly more susceptible to the germs that people carry. The general recommendation from pediatricians is to wait 8 weeks before introducing your baby to large groups of people. Your pediatrician will give you specific instructions for your newborn if there are additional things you need to take into account.

Even if you’re past that initial 8-week mark, you might want to still limit the number of people your newborn is introduced to. That’s completely up to you. Your comfort and your baby’s health should be the most important. Consider asking your loved ones to stay away if they’re feeling unwell or to keep their visits short. Your loved ones will understand, especially if you explain that you’re following the guidelines of your baby’s pediatrician.

Make New Traditions

One of the best ways to enjoy the holidays with your newborn is to create new traditions for your family to enjoy. These can be as simple or as complicated as you want them to be. Maybe it’s just making and decorating sugar cookies at home. Maybe there’s a local Christmas market that you want to attend. Anything you do can become a part of your new holiday season and make your family’s experience magical, no matter how little it may seem.