The Long Game: Akam Hamak’s Case for Patience in Business and Investing

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Ask Akam Hamak to name the most underrated idea in business and he does not hesitate: long-term thinking. It is an unfashionable answer in an economy that rewards speed and visibility, and that is precisely why he keeps returning to it. The Miami-based entrepreneur and investor has built his entire approach around a conviction that small, consistent improvements compound into outcomes that look impossible from the starting line.

“Small improvements made consistently over time can produce results that seem impossible in the short term,” he says. The sentence is simple enough to dismiss and hard enough to live by that almost no one does. The math of compounding is familiar to everyone and practiced by very few, because it asks for patience in a culture engineered to destroy it.

Hamak grew up inside that culture. He built his career online, where social platforms train young founders to expect rapid wins and to measure progress in visible spikes. His resistance to that conditioning is deliberate. He treats the slow, unglamorous accumulation of value not as a fallback but as the main strategy, the thing he is actually trying to do.

The philosophy shapes his portfolio at every level. He acquires internet businesses with the intent to hold and improve them, not to flip them for a quick gain. His investments span digital assets and long-term residential real estate in Florida, both chosen for how they can appreciate or generate income over years rather than weeks. Each position is a bet on time doing its work.

Real estate is the clearest illustration. Hamak favors long-term residential property precisely because it rewards patience, compounding through appreciation and income across a horizon measured in years. It is the opposite of a trade. You buy something solid, you hold it, and you let the long arc of ownership produce the result. That is the shape of nearly everything he does.

He pairs the patience with a sharp critique of its opposite. “People should spend less time trying to appear successful and more time developing skills, building relationships, and owning assets,” he says. In Hamak’s reading, the rush to look successful and the discipline to become successful pull in opposite directions. The first chases visibility; the second accumulates substance.

It would be easy to mistake this for passivity, and Hamak is careful to correct that. Patience, in his telling, is active work. It means continuing to improve the businesses, continuing to learn from people further along than you, and continuing to allocate capital with a multi-year horizon even when faster options beckon. The investor does the steady work; the compounding does the dramatic part.

That active patience draws on his temperament. Hamak credits curiosity and a willingness to learn from those ahead of him as engines of his growth, and both are long-game traits. You do not become more knowledgeable in a quarter; you become more knowledgeable over years of deliberately surrounding yourself with people who know more than you. The same horizon that governs his investments governs his self-improvement.

There is also a defensive logic to the long view. By thinking in years and spreading his positions across different asset types, Hamak avoids the concentrated, short-term bets that can wipe out an impatient portfolio. Time and diversification work together as a buffer, smoothing the volatility that punishes those who need their bets to pay off quickly.

His own story is the proof of concept. The teenage coding projects, the early crypto exposure, the security research, the first acquisitions, none of them looked like much in isolation. Compounded over years, they produced an entrepreneur running a diversified holding company before most people his age have finished settling into a first career. The results seem improbable only if you ignore the time that produced them.

What makes the discipline genuinely hard is psychological, not intellectual. Everyone can understand compounding on a whiteboard; almost no one can sit through the long, unrewarding middle where nothing visible is happening. The internet has made this harder by attaching a constant stream of feedback to activity, training people to expect a reaction to everything they do. Hamak’s long-term approach asks him to forgo that feedback, to keep improving businesses and holding assets through stretches where there is no applause and no obvious progress, trusting that the results will arrive on a timeline measured in years.

He treats that tolerance for delayed reward as a competitive advantage rather than a sacrifice. If most people cannot stomach the wait, then patience itself becomes scarce, and scarce things command a premium. By building his entire approach around the horizon others abandon, Hamak positions himself to capture value that the impatient leave on the table.

He is fond of a line that captures how he got here: “Stay small enough long enough and soon enough you’ll be big enough.” In the early years he kept his overhead close to nothing, working from home with few expenses, which let modest ventures compound without the pressure of a burn rate. Staying small long enough, in other words, was not a limitation but the very thing that bought him the time for compounding to work.

Hamak’s case for patience is ultimately a case for trusting a process that feels too slow to be working. Keep improving, keep learning, keep owning, and let the years accumulate. It is not the advice that goes viral, which may be exactly why he believes in it. His writing on long-term thinking and business is collected at his official site.

Learn more: akamhamak.com | Connect on Instagram