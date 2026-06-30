The Summer Freight Frontline: Inside the Data on America’s Hottest, Most Dangerous Trucking Season

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Introduction

A comprehensive national study from Sweet James reveals a stark truth: summer has become the most dangerous season for America’s commercial truck drivers. Extreme heat, elevated UV exposure, mechanical failures, and rising crash totals converge to create a hazardous environment for the country’s freight workforce. As temperatures climb, the risks facing truckers intensify, affecting everything from physical health to vehicle performance.

This rewrite examines the study’s findings through a journalist’s lens, highlighting the measurable impacts of extreme heat, the geographic distribution of crash risk, and the human consequences of prolonged exposure to hazardous summer conditions.

Extreme Heat: A Critical Hazard for Truck Drivers

Extreme heat is one of the deadliest weather‑related hazards in the United States. For truck drivers, the risks multiply due to long hours, heavy equipment, and exposure to both environmental and in‑cab heat.

Mechanical Failures Under Heat Stress

The study outlines several mechanical issues that intensify during heatwaves:

Engine overheating

Tire blowouts

Brake degradation

Battery failure

Fuel system complications

Cooling system breakdowns

These failures can lead to roadside emergencies, delivery delays, and increased crash risk. Regular maintenance becomes essential, yet even well‑maintained trucks struggle under prolonged extreme temperatures.

Rising Climate Temperatures

U.S. temperatures continue to climb. May 2025 averaged 61.7°F — 1.5°F above the 20th‑century baseline. Some regions may see summer increases of up to 6°F, creating conditions that strain both drivers and vehicles.

Human Impact: Injuries, Illnesses, and Fatalities

Heat affects more than machinery — it affects the human body. Between June and August in recent years, truck crashes consistently exceeded 19,000 per month, with fatalities surpassing 1,600.

Heat‑Related Injury Trends

A 2025 analysis of 845,014 OSHA‑reported injuries found:

Injury risk increases at 85°F

Risk rises sharply above 90°F

Even moderate heat (70°F+) contributes to workplace injuries

Transportation and warehousing workers are among the most affected

Freightwaves data shows a 5–6% increase in trucker injury rates when temperatures exceed 90°F.

Cognitive Decline and UV Exposure

Heat impairs cognitive performance, slowing reaction time and decision‑making. Several consecutive days above 95°F can significantly reduce mental sharpness.

UV exposure is another major hazard. Truck drivers experience:

5× more UV exposure on the left arm

20× more UV exposure on the left side of the face

This imbalance leads to premature aging, skin damage, and elevated cancer risk. A documented case of unilateral dermatoheliosis in a long‑time driver illustrates the severity of prolonged exposure.

UV Irradiance Rankings

The study ranks states by average daily UV exposure:

Rank State UV Irradiance (J/m²) 1 Arizona 4,931 2 New Mexico 4,797 3 Hawaii 4,793 4 Florida 4,596 5 California 4,541

Low‑exposure states include Alaska, Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, and Massachusetts.

Personal Injury Cases Highlight Heat’s Consequences

The study includes several cases demonstrating how extreme heat contributes to catastrophic outcomes:

A Texas UPS driver collapsed and later died after working in high temperatures.

A New Mexico tire failure lawsuit resulted in a $220 million verdict after a heat‑related crash killed three people.

A 2025 lawsuit alleges that GM brake master cylinders fail prematurely due to under‑hood heat exposure.

These cases underscore how rising temperatures intersect with product design, maintenance standards, and employer responsibility.

UPS Case Study: Heat Inside Delivery Trucks

Sweet James’ analysis includes a detailed look at UPS drivers, who have long reported extreme heat inside delivery trucks.

Key Findings

Cargo areas often run 20–25°F hotter than outside air

Temperatures have been recorded as high as 152°F

Between 2015 and 2022, at least 143 UPS employees were hospitalized for heat‑related injuries

Drivers report dizziness, blurred vision, vomiting, and kidney failure

UPS has pledged to add 28,000 air‑conditioned trucks by 2028 and retrofit 5,000 more. However, union representatives say progress has been slow.

Weather‑Related Crash Data

The study analyzed 235,023 weather‑related truck crashes between 2022 and 2026.

Crashes by Weather Condition

Weather Fatalities Crashes Clear 16,447 190,429 Rain 1,280 18,323 Other 805 8,186 Snow 272 4,804 Fog/Smog/Smoke 305 2,235 Severe Winds 49 810

Clear, warm days — not storms — produced the highest crash totals.

Crashes by Road Condition

Road Condition Fatalities Crashes Dry 17,202 195,410 Wet 2,157 28,686 Slush/Snow 303 5,131 Ice 265 3,653

Dry roads dominate crash statistics, contradicting assumptions that icy conditions are the primary threat.

Regional Crash Hotspots

Southern and Midwestern states recorded the highest crash rates per capita in 2025.

Highest Crash Rates (per 100k residents)

Rank State Rate 1 Arkansas 78.56 2 South Carolina 78.29 3 Missouri 76.64 4 Georgia 75 5 Indiana 71.65

Lowest Crash Rates

Rank State Rate 1 Alaska 2.03 2 Hawaii 6.5 3 Rhode Island 9.89 4 New York 16.43 5 Massachusetts 19.37

Fatality rates follow similar regional patterns, with South Dakota, Oklahoma, and Nebraska topping the list.

Conclusion

Sweet James’ study shows that summer trucking is becoming increasingly hazardous. Rising temperatures strain vehicles, impair drivers, and elevate crash risk across the country. As climate trends accelerate, the industry faces mounting pressure to adapt through better equipment, stronger safety protocols, and improved driver protections.