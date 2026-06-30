America at a Crossroads: Data Shows How Rising Fuel Costs Are Reshaping Travel and Risk

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Rising fuel prices, shrinking transportation access, and escalating roadway dangers are converging into a national mobility crisis. A new study conducted by Suzuki Law Offices examines how these pressures are reshaping the way Americans move, revealing that economic strain is pushing some toward unsafe alternatives such as hitchhiking while pedestrian fatalities continue to climb. The data paints a stark picture of a country where mobility is increasingly tied to income, geography, and risk tolerance.

Fuel Prices Surge Across the Country

On April 15, 2026, the national average price for regular gasoline reached 4.11 dollars per gallon, marking a 29.5 percent increase from the previous year. This jump follows a steady climb from 3.64 dollars in March 2026 and 3.17 dollars in April 2025. While prices have not yet matched the June 2022 record of 4.93 dollars, the upward trajectory signals prolonged financial pressure for drivers nationwide.

A state‑by‑state breakdown shows wide variation in average prices:

Rank State Average Price 1 California 5.89 2 Hawaii 5.46 3 Washington 5.36 6 Arizona 4.70 — Oklahoma (lowest) 3.44

Every state saw a meaningful increase, but some experienced especially sharp spikes.

States With the Largest Percentage Increase

• Kentucky 42.5 percent • Tennessee 42.2 percent • New Hampshire 38.8 percent • Mississippi 38.2 percent • Arizona 38.1 percent

States With the Smallest Increase

• Nebraska 18.4 percent • North Dakota 18.6 percent • South Dakota 19.5 percent • Minnesota 19.5 percent

Metro‑level data shows even more dramatic changes. Elizabethtown‑Fort Knox, Kentucky, saw prices rise more than 50 percent, while Cleveland, Tennessee, and Bowling Green, Kentucky, also approached 50 percent increases.

Diesel prices followed similar patterns. California topped the list at 7.52 dollars per gallon, followed by Hawaii at 6.73 dollars and Washington at 6.67 dollars. Arizona posted the highest single‑year diesel percentage increase at 68.8 percent.

How Americans Are Responding

Survey data collected March 8, 2026, shows that 82 percent of Americans feel affected by rising gas prices either “a lot” or “a little.” Only 13 percent said they were unaffected. The financial strain is widespread, cutting across income levels, regions, and demographics.

Transportation Inequality Deepens

Nearly 45 percent of Americans lack access to public transportation, leaving millions dependent on private vehicles for essential travel. Rising fuel costs, insurance premiums, repair expenses, and car payments compound the burden, especially for low‑income households.

Sixteen percent of adults living below the poverty line have no reliable transportation, compared with less than three percent of high‑income adults. For many, the cost of owning and maintaining a vehicle is prohibitive, yet alternatives are limited.

Rural areas face the greatest challenges. Thirty percent of rural America has no public transit option at all. These regions also experience disproportionately high fatality rates. More than 40 percent of U.S. traffic deaths occur in rural areas, where long distances, high speeds, limited emergency services, and aging infrastructure create dangerous conditions.

Hitchhiking: A Risk‑Driven Alternative

The study includes survey data from May 2025 showing how Americans view hitchhiking. Eleven percent said they had hitchhiked and would do so again, while 20 percent said they had but would never repeat the experience. More than half of respondents said they had never hitchhiked and never would.

When asked whether they had ever picked up a hitchhiker: • 14 percent said they had and would again • 17 percent said they had but would not again • 52 percent said they had not and never would

Sixty‑five percent of respondents believe hitchhiking today is more dangerous than it used to be.

Documented Risks on the Road

The FBI’s Highway Serial Killings Initiative has linked more than 850 murders over several decades to long‑haul truck drivers, many involving vulnerable travelers such as hitchhikers. Historical studies reinforce the risks. A California analysis from the 1970s found female hitchhikers were seven times more likely than males to be victims of crime, with 80 percent of crimes against women involving sexual violence.

Drivers face risks as well. Those who pick up strangers may be vulnerable to robbery or assault, especially in isolated areas or during nighttime travel.

Pedestrian Fatalities Continue to Climb

Pedestrian deaths have risen sharply. Between 2009 and 2023, fatalities increased by roughly 80 percent, growing seven times faster than the population. Nearly two‑thirds of pedestrian deaths in 2023 occurred in areas without sidewalks. In 2022 alone, more than 7,500 pedestrians were killed nationwide.

The first half of 2025 saw more than 3,000 pedestrian deaths, according to national estimates. The trend reflects a combination of factors: larger vehicles, higher speeds, distracted driving, inadequate infrastructure, and limited safe crossings.

The Mobility Crisis Ahead

The study conducted by Suzuki Law Offices underscores a broader issue: rising gas prices are not just an economic burden. They may be contributing to unsafe travel decisions among vulnerable Americans. Hitchhiking remains legal in most states, but the risks are significant. At the same time, pedestrian danger along major roads continues to rise.

Without expanded access to safe, affordable transportation, millions may find themselves forced into dangerous mobility choices simply to reach work, school, healthcare, or essential services. The data suggests that unless infrastructure, transit access, and affordability improve, the divide between safe and unsafe travel options will continue to widen.