AE Tax Advisors on Entity Structure and S-Corp Tax Strategy: The Foundation of Every High-Income Business Owner’s Tax Plan

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There is a moment that happens in nearly every first engagement at AE Tax Advisors. The business owner sits across from the firm’s advisory team, walks through their current setup, and within the first twenty minutes, the conversation turns to a question that should have been asked years ago: Is this entity actually structured correctly for where you are today? In most cases, the answer is no. Not because the original setup was careless, but because the structure that made sense at $150,000 in annual income has been carried forward unchanged into a business generating $500,000, $700,000, or more. The cost of that inertia, measured in annual taxes paid above what a properly designed structure would require, is almost always the largest single financial inefficiency AE Tax Advisors finds in a new client’s picture.

AE Tax Advisors was built specifically to address this gap. The firm works exclusively with high-income business owners generating $500,000 or more annually, and its practice is organized around a recognition that the accounting industry has largely failed this client segment at the planning layer. Most CPAs are excellent at compliance: they prepare accurate returns, meet deadlines, and navigate the mechanical requirements of the tax code competently. What most CPAs are not doing, because their scope and often their training do not extend to it, is the strategic planning work that sits above compliance and determines how much of a business owner’s income is retained versus surrendered. AE Tax Advisors fills exactly that gap, and the conversation almost always begins with entity structure.

Why Entity Structure Is the Most Consequential Tax Decision a Business Owner Makes

The entity through which a business operates determines the tax rules that apply to its income, the self-employment tax exposure of its owner, the retirement contribution limits available to its owner, the liability protection available to its assets, and the options available when the owner eventually wants to exit or transition the business. Each of these dimensions has significant financial consequences, and each is affected by the entity structure decision. This is not a minor administrative choice. It is the architectural foundation of the business owner’s entire financial life, and it deserves revisiting whenever the business grows in ways that change the optimal answer.

AE Tax Advisors treats entity structure as a dynamic variable rather than a permanent decision. The firm reviews it at every new client engagement, revisits it annually as the client’s income and asset base evolve, and proactively models structural changes whenever tax law shifts in ways that affect the optimal approach. This is fundamentally different from the compliance-first advisory model, where the entity structure established at formation persists indefinitely unless the business owner specifically asks to reconsider it, which most never do because they do not know to ask.

The consequence of treating entity structure as permanent is a business owner who overpays taxes year after year because the rules being applied to their income are not the most favorable rules available to them. For a business owner generating $600,000 annually, the difference between an unoptimized structure and an optimized one is typically $25,000 to $50,000 per year. Over five years, that is $125,000 to $250,000 in unnecessary tax payments that no amount of good return preparation can recover, because the problem is structural rather than computational.

The S-Corp Election: The Single Most Widely Available and Widely Missed Tax Strategy

If AE Tax Advisors had to identify the one strategy that produces the most consistent, most significant, and most immediately recoverable tax savings for new clients, the S-Corp election would be the answer in the majority of cases. The strategy is not new. It has existed in the Internal Revenue Code for decades. It is well documented, widely discussed, and consistently upheld. And yet, in the majority of new client engagements involving business owners earning $400,000 or more, AE Tax Advisors finds that no S-Corp election has ever been made.

The reason is predictable. The business started as a sole proprietorship or single-member LLC; the formation was simple and appropriate for the income level at the time, and the CPA who came on board filed returns correctly within that structure year after year without ever raising the question of whether the structure was still optimal. Each year, the business owner paid self-employment tax on their entire net profit. Each year, the opportunity to save $20,000 to $35,000 was missed.

The mechanics of the S-Corp tax strategy are worth understanding clearly because the value they create is substantial and the logic is straightforward. A business owner operating as a sole proprietor or single-member LLC pays self-employment tax on their entire net profit. Self-employment tax is the combined employee and employer share of Social Security and Medicare contributions: 15.3% on the first $168,600 of net earnings and 2.9% on net earnings above that threshold, plus the additional 0.9% Medicare surtax that applies to high earners. On $600,000 of net profit, the total self-employment tax obligation approaches $30,000 to $35,000 annually.

An S-Corp election restructures how that income is characterized for tax purposes. The business owner pays themselves a reasonable salary, which is subject to payroll taxes, and takes the remaining profit as a distribution, which is not subject to self-employment tax. The IRS requires that the salary be reasonable, meaning it must reflect what the owner would be paid in an arm’s-length transaction for the services they perform, but it does not require that the salary equal the total profit. For a business owner generating $600,000 in net profit, a reasonable salary of $150,000 to $200,000 and a distribution of the remaining $400,000 to $450,000 eliminates self-employment tax on the distribution, producing annual savings of $20,000 to $30,000 from this single structural change.

The cumulative cost of operating without this election at a $600,000 income level for five years exceeds $125,000. That is not a rounding error. That is a car, a substantial down payment on an investment property, or five years of funding toward a defined benefit plan. AE Tax Advisors files late S-Corp elections under Revenue Procedure 2013-30 routinely for new clients who have missed prior years. The election is effective going forward, which means every year the conversation happens later is another year of savings permanently foregone. The urgency of addressing this is real, and the firm is direct about communicating it.

What a Reasonable Salary Actually Means and Why It Matters

The reasonable salary requirement is the element of S-Corp strategy that creates the most uncertainty for business owners and the most opportunity for poor advice. Some advisors recommend salaries that are artificially low in ways that create IRS audit risk. Others recommend salaries that are so conservative that they unnecessarily limit the self-employment tax savings. AE Tax Advisors takes neither approach. The firm analyzes the specific services the owner performs in the business, the compensation that comparable positions in the same industry would command in an arm’s-length transaction, and the business’s overall revenue and profitability, and establishes a salary recommendation that is both defensible and optimized.

The reasonable salary determination also affects retirement plan contribution limits, which are based on W-2 compensation in an S-Corp structure rather than total distributions. For business owners who are implementing or considering advanced retirement vehicles such as defined benefit or cash balance plans, the salary level and the retirement contribution limit are connected in ways that require integrated analysis. AE Tax Advisors models this interaction explicitly for every S-Corp client with retirement planning in scope, ensuring that the salary recommendation reflects the optimal balance between self-employment tax minimization and retirement contribution maximization.

Moving Beyond the S-Corp: When Multi-Entity Architecture Produces Superior Results

The S-Corp election is the most universally applicable structural improvement for high-income business owners, but for owners whose financial picture has grown to include real estate holdings, multiple revenue streams, a professional practice with SSTB limitations, or a partnership with multiple owners, the single-entity structure, even with an S-Corp election, often leaves significant planning value uncaptured.

The limitation of operating everything through a single entity is that it forces one set of tax rules onto income and activities that would benefit from different rules if properly separated. Consider a business owner who operates a consulting practice generating $500,000 annually and also owns three rental properties with significant depreciation. If both activities are housed in the same S-Corp, the rental depreciation losses are subject to the passive activity loss rules and cannot easily offset the active consulting income. The self-employment tax reduction from the S-Corp election applies to the consulting income, but the real estate tax advantages are constrained by the single-entity structure.

A properly designed multi-entity architecture separates these activities deliberately. The consulting practice operates in an S-Corp optimized for active income. The real estate operates in one or more LLCs optimized for passive income characterization, depreciation capture, and liability protection. If the owner qualifies as a real estate professional, the rental activities can be treated as non-passive, allowing the depreciation losses to offset the consulting income directly. If they do not qualify, material participation in short-term rental activities may offer an alternative path to non-passive treatment. AE Tax Advisors designs these structures with the client’s specific income composition, asset base, and goals in mind, producing a blueprint that the client can implement and maintain with confidence.

The C-Corp Strategy That Most Advisors Never Consider

The C-Corp occupies a specific and often misunderstood place in high-income tax planning. Its association with double taxation—the phenomenon in which corporate earnings are taxed at the entity level and again when distributed to shareholders—leads most advisors to dismiss it without examining the scenarios in which it significantly outperforms alternative structures. AE Tax Advisors evaluates C-Corp strategy for every client whose financial profile presents circumstances where it might be advantageous, and the firm finds it appropriate more often than conventional advisory wisdom suggests.

The C-Corp is most valuable for business owners who do not need to distribute all of their annual profit as personal income. A business owner who can retain $300,000 to $400,000 annually inside the entity for reinvestment into the business, capital acquisitions, or strategic reserves pays federal corporate tax of 21% on those retained earnings rather than the 37% or higher federal marginal rate that would apply if the same earnings were distributed to a high-income individual. Over a five-year accumulation period, the tax differential on retained earnings compounds into a meaningful capital advantage.

The C-Corp also creates unique planning opportunities around certain benefits and deductions that are more favorably treated at the entity level than at the individual level. Medical reimbursement plans, life insurance, and certain educational assistance programs can be structured through a C-Corp in ways that produce entity-level deductions and are not included in the owner’s personal income. For owners approaching a business sale, the C-Corp structure also provides potential access to the Section 1202 qualified small business stock exclusion, which can eliminate federal capital gains tax on up to $10,000,000 of gain from the sale of qualifying stock.

The appropriate structural choice between S-Corp and C-Corp, or a combination of both, depends on the specific parameters of each client’s situation: their income level, distribution needs, reinvestment plans, exit timeline, and state tax environment. AE Tax Advisors builds financial models that project the after-tax outcomes of each structural option over the client’s planning horizon before making a recommendation, ensuring that the advice is grounded in the client’s actual numbers rather than a general principle.

The Annual Structural Review That Changes the Long-Term Outcome

Entity structure is not a one-time decision that can be made correctly and then ignored indefinitely. The optimal structure changes as income grows, assets are acquired, tax law evolves, and the business owner’s goals shift over the arc of their career. A business owner who is ten years from their intended exit has a different optimal structure than one who is two years from exit. A business owner in a high-tax state has different structural considerations than one in a no-income-tax state. A business owner who has just added real estate to their portfolio has different structural needs than before.

AE Tax Advisors builds the annual structural review into every client engagement because the firm understands that the value of the advisory relationship is not concentrated in the initial setup. It compounds over time as the structure is continuously refined in response to changes in the client’s situation and the planning environment. The business owner, a client of AE Tax Advisors for five years, has a structure that has been adjusted and optimized five times, each time capturing planning opportunities that the prior year’s structure did not fully address. That compounding optimization is the difference between a tax plan and a tax architecture.

For high-income business owners who have operated under the same structure for three or more years without a formal strategic review, the first conversation with AE Tax Advisors is often clarifying. The opportunities identified in that first review almost always produce first-year savings that exceed the entire cost of the advisory relationship. The years that follow build on that foundation, capturing the additional opportunities that continuous, expert attention reveals over time.

To learn more about how AE Tax Advisors helps high-income business owners optimize their entity structure and implement an S-Corp tax strategy, visit aetaxadvisors.com.