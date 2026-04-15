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A local business does not need a million followers. It needs the 500 people in its service area who are likely to become customers to see its content regularly. Consistency matters more than creativity. Presence matters more than perfection.

The data reinforces the urgency: 70 to 80 percent of consumers research a business online before visiting in person.

Posting frequency for local businesses should be sustainable. Three to five posts per week on a primary platform beats daily posts that burn out the owner within a month. Consistency over time matters more than volume in any given week.

Content that performs best for local businesses includes team spotlights, before-and-after project showcases, customer stories (with permission), community event participation, and educational tips related to the business’s expertise.

Local agencies like LocalSurge in Sioux Falls are building AI-forward solutions that give small businesses enterprise-level capabilities at local business budgets.

Community engagement on social media means commenting on other local businesses’ posts, sharing community events, and participating in local conversations. This builds reciprocal relationships that generate organic reach.

Video content generates higher engagement on every social platform. Short-form videos (30 to 60 seconds) showing the business in action, answering a common question, or giving a behind-the-scenes look outperform static images and text posts.

More information about local business marketing, SEO, and AI automation is available at localsurge.co.