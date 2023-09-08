Different Types of Beauty Products

8 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

Beauty products are used to improve or alter one’s physical appearance and can also have physiological and psychological impacts on their users.

Unfortunately, many beauty products contain chemicals that can damage the skin and deteriorate health over time. Luckily, natural alternatives exist that do not contain these harmful toxins.

Natural

There’s no official governing system that specifies what constitutes “natural” cosmetics in skincare, so there could be many items found in nature which you would consider harmful if applied directly to the skin (poison ivy, for instance).

Organic beauty products typically contain less of the chemicals that irritate sensitive skin. Furthermore, many are fragrance-free – something which may provide relief to anyone suffering from allergies or sensitivities.

Natural and clean beauty products can offer numerous advantages, from hydrating skin, soothing irritation and diminishing fine lines to providing long-term benefits over synthetic alternatives that may lead to excessive dryness or permanent damage.

Organic

Organic beauty products contain natural, healthy ingredients that are good for both you and the environment. Their ingredients range from gentle oils, clays and essential oils that nourish and rejuvenate to more environmentally safe formulas without toxins – offering complete wellness for skin health and the planet alike.

However, not all natural or organic skincare is created equal. Unfortunately, the term ‘organic’ can often mislead consumers; while food-grade organic standards apply strictly, beauty product certification labels and logos that demonstrate genuinely organic ingredients (such as USDA Organic or Ecocert Certified Natural Cosmetics seal of approvals ) provide more assurances of authenticity than the claim of “organic”.

Vegan

Vegan and cruelty-free beauty products are an excellent way to help the environment and animals. They contain no animal ingredients and haven’t been tested on animals. Unfortunately, however, several cosmetic companies still test their products on animals; unfortunately these animals must endure great pain during testing processes; in some instances even dying during this process.

Vegan beauty products can also be more beneficial for your skin than their synthetic counterparts, with plant-based offerings providing more vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants – not to mention potentially increasing immunity levels.

Look for cruelty-free and vegan products without questionable ingredients like cochineal dye (derived by crushing cochineal beetles). Consider brands such as Sculpted by Aimee, Wet n Wild or e.l.f for affordable solutions.

Gluten-Free

Gluten can trigger reactions in those living with psoriasis, so it’s essential to use body products that are gluten-free. Luckily, clean beauty companies make finding gluten-free cosmetics an easy process.

Afterglow Cosmetics, BITE Beauty, Ecco Bella and Gabriel Cosmetics all offer gluten-free product ranges; just look out for their websites with the GF symbol to spot these products.

Carefully read through the ingredients list when purchasing food containing gluten. Keep in mind that gluten may not always appear on its label, but could instead be concealed within an ingredient such as wheat protein or hydrolyzed wheat gluten.

Hypoallergenic

Hypoallergenic beauty products have been specially created to lower the risk of allergic contact dermatitis – an inflammation in which an allergic response causes skin rashes. They aim to eliminate or minimize ingredients which trigger allergic contact dermatitis reactions by eliminating or limiting certain components that contribute to it.

Even if your skin isn’t sensitive or allergic-prone, hypoallergenic makeup and skincare can still provide several advantages. These products use gentle formulations free from irritating ingredients like fragrance, dyes and preservatives that may otherwise irritate or aggravate sensitive skin types; thus helping avoid unnecessary irritation to keep you looking your best while prolonging makeup’s durability by not breaking down as quickly due to harsh chemicals.

Recyclable

Recyclable beauty products are an eco-friendly choice and many companies now provide them. Some even utilize reusable packaging that makes refilling simpler; plus they use quality ingredients that are eco-friendly.

However, the more materials a package consists of, the lower its chances are of being recycled – different materials must be separated before recycling to prevent cross-contamination of different streams.

If you want to recycle beauty products, look for ones labelled recyclable by their brands. MAC and Lush offer recycling programs where empty containers can be sent in for processing.