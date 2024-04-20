3 Things to Know on the SAP Evaluation in the Return to Duty Process

21 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

Rules and regulations in the transportation industry may include regular drug testing for some team members. If you work for an agency under the umbrella of the Department of Transportation and either fail or refuse a drug test, you will need to undergo two SAP evaluations before you can begin the Return to Duty Process.

1. Safety-Sensitive Positions are Monitored

Drug testing relates only to those insafety-sensitive positions. Functionally, any employee or applicant seeking a job in an airport or on an airplane must undergo a SAP evaluation, guided by a Substance Abuse Professional.

Drug testing will likely be required in the application process and future tests will be administered randomly to those hired. If you refuse a drug test, you will need to undergo an SAP evaluation.

Flight attendants, Transportation Security Administration employees, and many others in the aviation industry must undergo these preliminary and random drug tests. It’s simply part of the job. Refusing to take a test will lead to the same

2. Educational Requirements

Between your two SAP evaluations, you will be required to undergo education and training. After your first meeting, you will have the information you need to prepare for your second meeting.

In the event that you’re not able to complete your educational assignments before your second SAP appointment, you will be assigned an additional appointment. This restriction will remain until you have completed all educational requirements necessary to allow you to return to duty.

DOT drug testing requirements also impact those who drive commercial motor vehicles must also submit to random drug tests and complete preliminary drug screenings before getting hired and being allowed to drive vehicles with more than 26,000 pounds gross vehicle weight.

3. Transparency is Key

If you attend your first SAP evaluation meeting and begin your educational requirements, you can reach out to your SAP guide for more information. You may have to test again before you can complete your second SAP session. Should you refuse again or fail, you will be required to start again.

Because you can track your status as you work through the educational offerings, you have options to protect yourself from further work barriers. If you need more intensive substance abuse treatment, make sure you speak with your SAP contact. Extending your sessions, further education, or time for counseling are all available. Keeping these lines of communication open is key to your successful return to work.

The process of keeping the roads and sky safe by testing those who have safety-sensitive positions is not a punitive position. The goal is to keep those who drive the heaviest vehicles and fly passengers and freight safe, on the road or airborne as needed.

The Department of Transportation oversees many aspects of travel and commerce across a wide network of roads and flight paths. Careful monitoring of the professionals who attend to the safety of passengers and fellow travelers is key to keeping everyone safe. Proper support for the workers in these industries is also crucial.