4 Common Mistakes to Avoid When It Comes to Physical Therapy

After an injury or surgery, physicians advise patients to see a physical therapist. Not everyone follows this advice, and it is highly detrimental to their recovery. For example, if there is pain, this will, most likely, continue, and if they are experiencing mobility issues, this may continue as well. They may even hurt themselves again, so the best plan of action is to commit to attending physical therapy sessions and following the therapist’s program. What are the four mistakes that people make when it comes to physical therapy?

Mistake #1: Not Following Your Therapist’s Instructions

You only hurt yourself when you fail to follow your therapist’s instructions. For example, you need to gain muscle strength after you have been injured or had surgery. That is because your muscles will be weaker after an injury or surgery, but physical therapy will strengthen those muscles. If you fail to follow your therapist’s instructions, your strength will not improve, and your injuries will not heal properly. To promote proper healing, make sure that you are taking your physical therapy seriously from the beginning until the end.

Mistake #2: Not Going to Your Appointments

An injury or surgery can be inconvenient, but you cannot heal if you fail to follow your physical therapist’s instructions. Your physical therapist gives you exercises that will allow your body to work as it did before the injury or surgery. Not taking part in physical therapy will mean that you may never have full use of the affected body parts again, and you may not fully recover. This is very easily avoidable by attending every appointment and working your program to the fullest extent. Anything less reduces the chances you have of fully recovering from your injury or your surgery, and this is entirely unnecessary.

Mistake #3: Overdoing It Outside of Therapy

After an injury or surgery, it is important to not lie in bed. Lying in bed allows your muscles to continue to weaken and may lead to pulmonary embolisms, pressure ulcers, and blood clots, but you must also remember not to do more than your physical therapist suggests that you do. Your physical therapist may tell you that you can perform light duties and actions but that you should not lift heavy objects. If you do, it can jeopardize your progress and even prevent you from healing. Therefore, make sure that you only do as much as your therapist advises so that you can continue healing.

Mistake #4: Not Following Proper Care

Stretching is part of the proper care that your physical therapist may suggest that you follow. After an injury or surgery, you will need to regain flexibility and mobility, and stretching is one way to do this. When you stretch, it tells your brain that you are working toward healing, and this relaxes your muscles. Most importantly, stretching prevents you from adopting poor posture that the lack of flexibility and mobility creates. Lastly, stretching also makes it possible for your muscles to work in the most effective manner and reduces your risk of becoming injured again. Since your therapist is a professional, you should trust their judgment and follow the care they recommend, such as stretching.

Now that you know how important it is to follow your physical therapist’s instructions, make a point of doing so, and enjoy yourself!