6 Common Misconceptions People Have on CBD Products

CBD is a term referring to cannabidiol in full. It is the second most prevalent ingredient in cannabis. The use of CBD products is something the general public doesn’t know enough about. Most information circulating is largely misinformative; thus, most people avoid it. Most probably, if anyone thinks about when they first heard the term CBD, they will probably attest to the fact that it was about marijuana in one way or another. Below are some of the misconceptions people have about CBD products:

1- CBD is Illicit

Many people believe that CBD is illegal, which is untrue. CBD, once prepared in the correct manner, has no psychoactive effect on the body. Hence, it is not unlawful. CBD is often confused with THC, which is the most prevalent ingredient in cannabis. Tetrahydrocannabinol is the only component of cannabis with a psychoactive effect on the human body to create the feeling of being high that accompanies the use of cannabis recreationally. Due to this, THC is not considered legal. Only a very small percentage of it is allowed to be present in cannabis used for medicinal purposes.

2- CBD can Make Its Users Wasted

A large group of people believe that CBD can make its users ‘high.’ There has been a lot of research around CBD and some of the research has shown CBD is one of the non-psychoactive components of cannabis, so it lacks the capability to create euphoria. However, the research available indicates that the action between CBD and the serotonin receptors in the human brain causes the release of serotonin, which induces stress-relieving symptoms in the body. In short, CBD products have been used for wellness.

3- CBD is a Miracle Cure

It is believed that CBD products are the ultimate remedy for all difficult diseases. However, the available research does not support the use of CBD products as medical treatment. At the moment, CBD is used medically as a dietary supplement. Unless proven otherwise by future research, CBD is not a fix-all ailment option.

4- The Effects of CBD are Instant

Another misconception is that once one uses CBD products, the effect is immediate. The speed of the onset of effect is dependent on many factors, such as the amount of product used, method of use, and the individual themselves.

5- THC is Bad While CBD is Good

People also believe that THC is very bad. When present in products in a very small percentage, it has been found to have little psychoactive effect on the body. It has also been found to be useful in the reduction of nausea. Thus, when used together with CBD there is an added medical advantage.

6- CBD is Addictive

People also believe that CBD is addictive, which is untrue. CBD cannot alter one’s state of consciousness or induce euphoria and thus cannot cause addiction. There are many myths about CBD products, which indicates that more research needs to be carried out to gather more information about them. It is important to be curious to gain more knowledge about them so as to encourage their safe usage from an informed point of view.