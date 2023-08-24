Be Wary Of Old Rental Properties Hidden Electrical Issues

14 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

As the price of new homes continues to rise, more people are turning to older, rental properties. But while these cheaper alternatives may seem like a bargain at first, it is essential to be aware of the potential hidden electrical issues that could increase your expenses in the long run. This article will explore ten common rental property electrics problems found in older dwellings and provide tips on how to spot them before signing the lease.

Understanding the Age of Your Electrical System

Most electrical systems in older homes were not designed to handle the number of appliances and electronic devices we use today. This mismatch can lead to overloading and potential fire hazards. Always ask for the age of the buildings electrical system and whether any updates have been made.

Spotting Outdated Electrical Panels

Outdated electrical panels not only struggle to support modern living, but they can also be dangerous. Panels installed over 20 years ago might be defective or unable to trip when overloaded.

Recognizing Aluminum Wiring

Aluminum wiring was prevalent in homes built between the 1960s and 1970s, but it is not as safe as copper wiring used today. Aluminum corrodes when in contact with copper, leading to loose connections and possible fire hazards.

Identifying Ungrounded Outlets

Ungrounded outlets are a common sight in older properties. These two-prong outlets do not have a ground wire, making them unsafe for use with many modern appliances.

Detecting Lack of Electrical Outlets

An apparent sign of an aging electrical system is a lack of electrical outlets, leading to overuse of certain outlets or excessive use of extension cords, both can lead to potential safety hazards.

Frayed or Damaged Wiring

Aging wires can become frayed or damaged over time, which can cause shocks or fires. Visible wires should be inspected for signs of wear or damage.

Observing Flickering Lights

If lights flicker when appliances are in use, this could indicate that circuits are being overloaded. Regular flickering warrants immediate attention from an electrician.

Poor or Nonexistent Exterior Lighting

Poor exterior lighting can be a safety concern, particularly if areas around doors and walkways are poorly lit. Add this to your checklist when inspecting an older rental property.

Experiencing Regular Circuit Breaker Trips

If you notice that you are constantly resetting your circuit breaker, this is a sure sign that your electrical system is overworked and potentially dangerous.

Inadequate Electrical Service

In some older properties, you will find that there simply is not enough power available to meet modern needs. A service upgrade might be necessary if you plan on using large appliances or multiple devices simultaneously.

Conclusion

While older rental properties offer economic advantages, they often come with hidden electrical issues that need addressing. Awareness and careful inspection before signing the lease can potentially save tenants from future costs and safety risks. If you identify any of these issues during your inspection, consider involving a professional electrician who can provide a detailed report on necessary updates and associated costs.