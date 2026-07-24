Tips for Assisting Your Elderly Parent While Moving Around

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Watching a parent grow older brings a shift in how we relate to them. Tasks that once required zero thought—like walking from the living room to the kitchen—can suddenly become stressful events. If you’re helping an aging parent navigate their day-to-day life, keeping them steady on their feet is likely a top priority. Whether they’re recovering from a surgery or just dealing with the natural decline in balance that comes with age, the way you assist them matters. Sometimes, introducing a mobility aid is the best first step to help them maintain their independence. However, even with the right equipment, they will still need your physical and emotional support to navigate their home safely.

Create a Clear Runway

Before you even offer your arm to help your parent stand, take a hard look at their living environment. The most effective way to assist with movement is to remove the obstacles that make walking dangerous in the first place. Throw rugs are notorious tripping hazards and should be removed entirely or secured with heavy-duty double-sided tape. Electrical cords must be tucked away along the baseboards.

Make sure the pathways between the bedroom, bathroom, and main living areas are wide enough to accommodate their movement without requiring awkward maneuvering. Pay special attention to the thresholds between different rooms, as transitioning from carpet to hardwood often causes a stumble. Lighting is just as critical. Aging eyes need more illumination to detect changes in floor texture or slight steps. Installing motion-sensor nightlights along the hallway floors ensures that late-night trips to the bathroom are brightly lit without anyone fumbling in the dark for a light switch.

Master the Physical Assist

When it is time to physically help your parent stand or walk, technique is everything. Your instinct might be to grab their hands or pull them up by their arms, but doing so can easily cause joint injuries, bruising, or even a loss of balance for both of you. Instead, encourage them to push off the arms of their chair using their own strength while you stand close by to offer stability.

Always tell them what you are about to do before you do it. A simple countdown prevents startling them and allows them to prepare their muscles for the transition. If they need more direct support, place your hands lightly on their waist or hips. For those who need frequent, heavy assistance, using a gait belt—a wide, sturdy canvas belt that fastens around their waist—gives you a secure handhold. Understanding the mechanics of safe transfers protects your back and keeps them secure.

Pay Attention to Footwear

What your parent wears on their feet drastically impacts their stability. Walking around in socks or loose-fitting slippers on hardwood or tile floors is a recipe for a slip. Encourage them to wear supportive, rubber-soled shoes inside the house. If they prefer not to wear outdoor shoes indoors, look for slip-on house shoes with a firm heel counter and a grippy sole.

Avoid backless slippers entirely. They force the wearer to shuffle their feet to keep the shoe on, which disrupts a natural walking gait and increases the likelihood of catching a toe on the floor. Keep an eye on their foot health as well, as swollen ankles or unaddressed pain can alter how they walk and compromise their balance. Promoting good physical habits around the house builds a foundation for safer movement.

Prioritize Pacing and Patience

Assisting an elderly parent isn’t a race. It’s completely normal for them to move much slower than you do, and rushing them will only increase their anxiety and the risk of a misstep. Let them set the pace. Walk slightly to the side and slightly behind them, which allows you to monitor their steps and react quickly if they start to sway.

Be mindful of their energy levels throughout the day. A walk to the mailbox that is easy in the morning might be exhausting and risky by late afternoon. Your goal is to provide a safety net, allowing them to move with confidence. By setting up a hazard-free environment, using proper support techniques, and simply being patient, you help them navigate their home safely while preserving their dignity and comfort.