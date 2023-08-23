How to Avoid Having Furniture and Paint Colors Clash

14 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

When decorating a room in your home, it’s important to keep furniture and paint colors from clashing. Creating a cohesive design aesthetic requires careful consideration of the underlying color theory. To help you make sure that your furniture and paint colors don’t clash, here are five tips to consider:

Use Neutral Colors For Your Furniture

Using neutral colors for your furniture is a great way to ensure that it won’t clash with the paint color of your walls. Look for pieces that are in shades of white, gray, brown, and black as they will match with any wall color.

Make Sure Paint Color and Furniture Fabric Match

For furniture pieces that have fabric upholstery, make sure the fabric is a similar color to your paint color. This will help create a cohesive look for the space and ensure that the colors are in harmony.

Balance Bold Colors With Neutrals

If you’re using bold colors on either your walls or furniture, be sure to balance them out with neutral colors. Doing so will allow the bold colors to make a statement without making the space feel too busy.

Use Patterns To Add Interest

If you’re feeling like your room needs some extra oomph, try adding in patterns with your furniture and wall paint. Stripes, chevrons, or other shapes can be used to add texture and interest to the room without sacrificing on style.

Consider Your Flooring

Don’t forget to consider your flooring when deciding on paint and furniture colors. If you have a light-colored carpet, you can go for darker walls and vice versa. That way, the colors won’t clash with one another and will create a seamless look.

By using these tips, you can ensure that your furniture and paint colors don’t clash with one another. With careful consideration of color theory and a bit of creativity, you’ll be able to create a balance between the two elements for an overall pleasing aesthetic. Don’t forget to also take into account other design elements such as lighting fixtures, window treatments, and artwork to create a unified look for your space. With these tips, you’ll be able to make sure that furniture and paint colors don’t clash in your home!