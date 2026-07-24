5 Ways to Improve the Security of Your Home

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For most homeowners, something that is constantly weighing on their mind is how to keep their home safe. Homes are expensive, and any sane homeowner wants to do everything that they can to protect that investment. The easiest way to do this is to improve your home security wherever you’re able. This doesn’t mean dropping thousands of dollars on the more expensive home security system that you can find. If you have the money for that, it won’t hurt, but there are a variety of things you can do on your own that are less expensive but will have a similar outcome.

Strengthen All Entry Points

The first place to start improving your home security system is the entry points. These are the easiest places for someone to use when breaking in. It starts with making sure you keep your doors and windows locked, especially when you’re not home. If your front door only has one lock, consider investing in a deadbolt or door chain to make things more secure. Make sure your windows have a latch to keep them shut. These things are simple and inexpensive, yet add another layer of security to your home that makes things more difficult for any potential intruders.

Try Out a Smart Lock

Installing a smart lock on your front door is another easy way to strengthen your home security. Smart locks eliminate the risk that regular locks have by giving everyone a personal door code to get in. There isn’t a lock that can easily be picked or a spare key lying beneath the front door mat waiting to be stolen. You can sleep soundly knowing that only people with the right code can get into your home.

Invest in Cameras

Security cameras are one of the easiest ways to deter criminals from entering your home. No one wants to be caught on camera when they’re committing a crime. These days, home security cameras come in a wide range of styles (and price ranges), so you have a variety of choices that best suit your home and budget.

If you can’t afford to get a functioning security camera, fake cameras tend to work just as well. In most cases, intruders aren’t going to get close enough to check if they’re real or not. They’re going to assume that they’re actively on camera and move on without a second thought. Your home is protected, and you didn’t have to break the bank to do so.

Add Motion Sensor Lights

Motion sensor lights are another way that you can deter criminals. Like cameras, bright lights literally shine a light on what anyone is doing around the perimeter of your home. A burglar skulking around in the dark won’t stay long when everyone can easily see them. Motion sensor lights might not be the best if you have a lot of strays in your neighborhood because they set them off too. However, they are something to consider for your home security system.



Keep Up Appearances

Criminals are always looking for the home with the path of least resistance. They don’t want to break into a house where they have to worry about running into you in the next room. Making sure your home looks like there’s always someone in it is the easiest way to deter criminals. There are several ways for you to do this:

Don’t leave packages on the front step

Maintain your front yard appearance (mow grass, trim hedges, etc.)

Leave a light on downstairs when you head to sleep

These are some small things to add to your regular routine to make sure that potential intruders walk right by your house without even considering that it would make a good target. Even the smallest thing that you can do often results in your home being significantly safer at all times.