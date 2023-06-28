How to Prep Your Home for Painting

11 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

When you’re planning to paint your home, there are several important steps you need to take in order to prepare the area and ensure a successful project. Here are 7 things you should do before getting started on your painting job:

1. Clear the Room

Before you get started, make sure to remove all furniture and decorative items from the room so that painting can be done easily and safely. If necessary, cover remaining items with a dust sheet to protect them from spills and splashes.

2. Repair Any Damaged Areas

Check for any outdated or damaged areas of your walls, such as cracks, holes, or dents. Use spackling paste to repair these areas for a smoother surface before painting.

3. Clean the Walls

It is important to clean your walls thoroughly in order to make sure the paint will adhere properly and give you an even finish throughout the entire room. Use a damp rag and some mild soap to wipe down all walls, paying extra attention to any greasy spots.

4. Prime the Walls

Primer is essential in any painting project and should be applied over the entire surface before starting to paint. This will not only give you an even finish but also help your paint last longer and adhere better to the wall.

5. Remove Wallpaper

If you are dealing with a wallpapered area, make sure to take it off completely before applying primer or paint. Start by using hot water and a scraper to remove as much of the wallpaper from the surface as possible, then use a steamer machine to get rid of any stubborn bits left behind.

6. Sand Rough Areas

If your walls have any rough patches, don’t forget to sand them down before painting. Use a medium grit sandpaper to make sure all surfaces are smooth and even.

7. Cover the Floor and Trim

Use painter’s tape or plastic sheeting to cover any baseboards, windowsills, doors, and other trim in the room. Then lay down some drop cloths over your floors to protect them from paint spills. Don’t forget to wear a face mask when sanding or using primer!

Once these steps are complete, your home is ready to be painted. Enjoy the new look of your freshly painted walls!