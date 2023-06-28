What are the Different Types of Lighted Signs

12 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

Lighted signs are an effective way to attract attention and promote your business. They come in a variety of shapes, sizes, colors, and styles that can be used both indoors and outdoors to help you stand out from the competition. From neon signs to LED displays, there is sure to be a lighted sign option that meets your needs.

In this blog post, we’ll discuss the different types of lighted signs available so you can find the perfect one for your business or organization.

How Do Lighted Signs Help Businesses?

Lighted signs are invaluable to businesses in several ways. They can be used to:

• Increase visibility and draw attention from customers or passersby

• Create an inviting atmosphere that encourages people to enter your premises

• Make an impactful impression on potential clients

• Enhance the aesthetic appeal of your business and make it stand out from the competition

• Help promote special offers, discounts, and other important information quickly and effectively

To sum it up, lighted signs are an eye-catching, cost-effective solution for businesses looking to make an impact on their customers.

The Types of Lighted Signs

If you’re interested in using lighted signs to promote your business, there are several types you can choose from. Let’s take a look at a few of the most popular options:

Neon

Neon signs are one of the most popular types of lighted signs. These signs use a combination of electrically charged gas and phosphors to create bright, eye-catching displays. Neon signs can be used for a variety of applications both indoors and outdoors, making them a great option for businesses that want to stand out from the competition.

LED

LED displays are another popular type of lighted sign. LED displays use a combination of light-emitting diodes to create bright, colorful signs that can be used both indoors and outdoors. They are energy efficient and offer plenty of customization options, making them a great choice for businesses looking to make a statement.

Vinyl

Vinyl graphics and banners are also effective ways to promote your business or organization with lighted signs. Vinyl graphics and banners can be customized with your logo, company colors, and message to attract the attention of potential customers. These lighted signs are perfect for both indoor and outdoor applications and can be easily mounted on walls or posts.

Projection

Finally, projection signs are an effective way to grab people’s attention with a bright display that can be seen from a distance. Projection signs are perfect for businesses located near busy roads or highways, as they can be seen from far away and create a strong presence in the area.

Light Up Your Business

No matter what type of lighted sign you choose, it is important to keep in mind that all signs need to be visible, legible, and consistent with your branding so potential customers know who you are and what you have to offer. With the right-lighted sign, you can make a great first impression and attract more customers.