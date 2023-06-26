12 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

Moving during the summer can be a challenge, especially when it comes to packing. With warmer temperatures and longer days, you may have more time for your move but also need to take extra precautions with your belongings.

Whether you’re moving across town or the country, here are 10 tips for packing during a summer move that will help make sure your items arrive safe and sound at their new destination.

1. Make a Packing List

Before you start gathering up all your items for the move, make a packing list of what you’ll need to pack. This will help ensure that nothing gets left behind and also give you an idea of how many boxes and other supplies you may need.

2. Use Plastic Containers

Invest in some plastic containers to help protect your items in transit. Plastic is less susceptible to temperature changes and will help keep moisture out, ensuring that nothing gets damaged during the move.

3. Label Boxes

Label all of your boxes with the items they contain so you know exactly what’s inside when it comes time for unpacking. This will also make it easier to locate specific items during the move.

4. Pack Fragile Items Carefully

Take extra precautions when packing fragile items like glassware and electronics. Use plenty of bubble wrap and packing peanuts to cushion them and always make sure you label these boxes as “Fragile” so movers know to handle them with care.

5. Keep Important Documents Together

Make sure you keep all your important documents, such as birth certificates and legal papers, in one place. Pack them safely with plenty of padding in a box labeled “Important Documents” so they don’t get lost during the move.

6. Utilize Space Efficiently

Pack your items efficiently to help maximize the space in the moving truck. Place large, bulky items on the

bottom and fill in any empty spaces with smaller boxes or clothing.

7. Keep Valuables On Hand

Keep all of your important documents, jewelry, and other valuables with you instead of packing them in a box. This will help ensure that nothing gets damaged or lost during the move.

8. Use Wardrobe Boxes

When packing clothing, invest in wardrobe boxes that allow you to hang your clothes directly into the box so they arrive wrinkle-free. This is especially useful for fancy or formal garments that need special handling.

9. Cooler for Food Items

Invest in a cooler or two to keep food items safe during the move. This will also help prevent your items from getting too hot during the summer months, which can cause food to spoil more quickly.

10. Rent a Storage Unit

If you’re not ready to move all of your items into your new home right away, consider renting a storage unit. This will allow you to keep everything safe and secure until you’re able to move it into your new place.

Happy Moving!

With these 10 tips for packing during a summer move, you can make sure that all of your belongings arrive safe and sound at their new destination. Good luck!