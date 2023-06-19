A Truck Driver’s Guide to Finding Freight Loads to Haul

15 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

Truck drivers are paid by the mile to haul freight, so the challenge is finding loads that pay at a competitive rate. Truck drivers must be patient and persevere despite tough odds to succeed in this job. They must also stay current on new freight transport trends so they can target the ideal customers.

1. Use a Load Board

A load board is a website that truck drivers can use to search for freight loads by zip code or other criteria. Truck drivers should be able to find out what freight loads are available for them without calling each company and talking to a human, and if they do get through, then they still have to find out what their current pricing is. If you want to save time and effort, sign up for a load board with all the information about freight loads in one place. Truck drivers will be able to find loads available in their town or city, and with the click of a mouse, they can contact the company and ask for a quote.

2. Work Directly with a Dispatch Service

It is the easiest way for truck drivers to find freight. At least with a dispatch service, they don’t have to search around to find discount freight brokerage companies and can use them directly. They can tell this organization all the information about their load, what it will be used for, and what kind of carrier they will want.

3. Work with a Broker

Truck drivers who work with a broker can get the same quote immediately. A broker will look for freight loads for as many truck drivers as possible to make the most money. They are not worried about whether or not a load is going to be what you want because they are just going to continue looking until they have found the right load, then he can give you an estimate of how much it will cost per mile so you can decide if you would like to take it.

4. Become a Government Contractor

Truck drivers can also become government contractors by calling the state and asking for a list of all the permits required on any equipment they plan on renting or using to haul freight. They need to ensure that the equipment they want to rent or use complies with all the regulations enforced by their state and local governments. They should then contact the bank or other financial institutions in their area to get a loan for the equipment they will need to rent.

Truck drivers can use these four easy methods to find out where their next load is coming from without having to call and email different brokers. Once they get the quote for the load, they can decide if they want to take it or not. If they do, they will need to get the equipment together to haul their freight load.