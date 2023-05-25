8 Essential Supplies Every Physical Therapy Office Should Have

14 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

Physical therapy is an invaluable tool for individuals pursuing a better and healthier life through rehabilitation, corrective exercise, and physical well-being. Physical therapy offices don’t just require patients; they also need the right equipment and supplies. To ensure optimal functioning, it’s essential to stock physical therapy offices with Items that support extensive physical therapy exercises.

From foam rollers to balance balls, physical therapy offices must contain all the necessary supplies to ensure the best rehabilitation experience for patients. This article will discuss the eight essential physical therapy supplies that every office should have.

1- Foam Rollers

Foam rollers are beneficial tools for gaining balance and stability and providing a massage for patients to use for muscle recovery. Foam rollers improve the flexibility and performance of muscles and are one of the most essential pieces of equipment for a physical therapy office.

2- Finger Extension Exerciser

If a patient struggles to regain mobility in their fingers, using a finger extension exerciser is key. It helps strengthen, condition, and increase the range of motion while preventing stiffness, injury, and osteoarthritis.

3- Hand Squeezer

A hand squeezer is a great rehabilitation tool for patients with hand injuries that can regain and maintain grip strength. The spring-loaded design offers a range of pressure settings, which helps increase the tensile force needed to initiate full recovery.

4- Resistance Bands

Resistance bands are valuable physical therapy tools as they assist when patients are performing exhausting rehabilitation exercises. It can help with balance, body alignment, and stability while being flexible enough to fit the needs of any patient.

5- Balance Balls

Balance balls are specifically used for stability and coordination training. Patients can use the balls to strengthen their torsos, improve posture, and balance their weight. It’s important that patients stick to a strict balance ball exercise routine to get the most out of exercising with them.

6- Exercise Mats

Exercise mats are essential for providing physical support when patients perform strenuous physical therapy exercises. It gives them a safe space to safely perform exercises without harming themselves.

7- Fitness Blocks

Fitness blocks are a great addition to any physical therapy clinic as they contract and relax different muscles when performed correctly. They come in a variety of shapes and sizes and can offer a range of exercises for the core and for balance. By focusing on major muscle groups, fitness blocks can strengthen the muscles, improve balance and coordination, and improve posture. Working with a physical therapist, patients can properly perform exercises that target specific muscles while also breaching their limits and seeing improvements to their physical condition.

8- Balance Board

Lastly, balance boards are perfect for physical therapy offices. At their core, they help improve balance and coordination while increasing the difficulty of rehab exercises with their rocking nature.

In conclusion, stocking a physical therapy office with the essential supplies mentioned in this article is paramount in providing quality care for patients. Foam rollers, finger extension exercisers, hand squeezers, resistance bands, balance balls, exercise mats, fitness blocks, and balance boards are necessary items for providing physical therapy treatment and rehabilitation.