GFA World Staff Run for COVID-19 Relief

11 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

GFA World hosted its first official 5K “Run for THEIR Life,” benefitting the men, women and children of Asia and Africa who are fighting COVID-19.

STONEY CREEK, Ontario: The COVID-19 pandemic is bringing death and destruction to millions around the globe. For many in Asia, the effect of the virus is felt in more ways than one as they struggle to make ends meet during the lockdown. Mothers and fathers, who are already struggling in poverty, aren’t able to provide food for their families because of lockdowns. Many are saying they fear starvation more than the coronavirus.

GFA World is helping to bring much-needed aid to families who are suffering from the effect of COVID-19 through their Compassion Services ministry, which provides food and hygiene supplies, as well as the hope found in the Good News to people in need.

GFA World’s Canadian Home Staff members found a way to get involved locally by “running to change lives”. On September 21ST, they hosted the first ever “Run for THEIR Life” on behalf of those affected by COVID-19 in the nations where GFA national missionaries serve.

Run for Their Life is the official 5K race of GFA World. It began at the GFA World U.S. Campus as a means of providing people with a way of raising funds to help impoverished people live wholesome, healthy lives—transformed by the power of the love and compassion of Jesus Christ.

The Canadian 5K run took place on September 21st at a hiking trail near the GFA World office in Stoney Creek, Ontario. The cloudy damp September weather didn’t stop GFA staff members and their families from gathering at 7:30 am for the event.



GFA World “Run for Their Life”: Canadian-based mission agency GFA World hosts 5k run on behalf of those effected by COVID-19

The run began with prayer and then the participants set out on the trail. Once everyone completed the course, they finished up with breakfast.

GFA staff were excited to participate in this important activity, knowing that they were running on behalf of needy people in the developing world. All the participants, children, youth, and adults ran to help make a difference for those impacted by the pandemic! GFA World is looking forward to making this an annual event, perhaps providing an opportunity for more people to get involved.

###

GFA World (www.gfa.ca) is a leading faith-based global mission agency, helping national workers bring vital assistance and spiritual hope to millions across the world, especially in Asia and Africa, and sharing the love of God. In GFA World’s latest yearly report, this included thousands of community development projects that benefit downtrodden families and their children, free medical camps conducted in more than 1,200 villages and remote communities, over 4,800 clean water wells drilled, over 12,000 water filters installed, income-generating Christmas gifts for more than 260,000 needy families, and teaching providing hope and encouragement available in 110 languages in 14 nations through radio ministry. GFA World has launched programs in Africa, starting with compassion projects in Rwanda. For all the latest news, visit our Press Room at https://press.gfa.org/news.

PHOTO CUTLINE: GFA World “Run for Their Life”: Canadian-based mission agency GFA World hosts 5k run on behalf of those affected by COVID-19.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:

Gregg Wooding @ 972-567-7660

gwooding@inchristcommunications.com