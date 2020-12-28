5 Killer Social Media Marketing Tips to Try in 2021

Social media slowly crept into our lives and became the focal point of our daily interactions before we realized it. In 2005, only 5% of Americans had social media accounts. Today, the figure has grown to a whopping 80%, and it is still growing. For business owners, marketing has never been as easy as it is with social media platforms.



Despite fierce competition, small companies now stand a chance of establishing a name without incurring extravagant marketing costs. Are you looking for a way to have a breakthrough in social media marketing? Here are the top tips you should implement in 2021.

Set clear goals and objectives

Consistency is key to prosperous digital marketing, and having goals and objectives will keep you consistent in your quest. Goals help you measure your marketing strategy’s progress over time, and objectives keep you focused on your brand’s tone and general business goals. People who set goals stand a 30% higher chance of succeeding than those that do not. You should set small actionable goals that can be easily attained over a short period. Then, make these small goals part of your long term goals.

Optimize your social media content

The challenge with social media marketing is competition, and the only way to beat it is by creating top-notch content. Social media content can be written posts, videos, or infographics. Facebook and Instagram posts should be optimized for search engines by using the best SEO practices.

YouTube content ranking is a bit different, and this is your ultimate guide for YouTube SEO if you want to take your YouTube marketing strategy to the next level. It can be the difference between your YouTube marketing strategy’s success and failure. Remember to keep your content informative, witty, captivating, and engaging.

Learn about your audience

You have to create a connection with your target audience for your social media marketing strategy to work. This can be achieved by taking part in conversations on social media forums, collecting necessary data on their demographics, and engaging them through your social media posts.

Run a social media contest

A social media contest is an effective way to gain followers and grab attention. There are many social media contest tools that you can use to create outstanding online competitions.

When organizing a contest, you should consider offering something of great value that will attract your audience’s attention. Additionally, you can award extra entries to contenders that share the contest or complete extra challenges such as following all your social media accounts.

Use images

Images should be the heart of any social media marketing technique. You can get a qualified graphic designer to craft eye-catching infographics on your products. Unlike written content and videos, images pass an instant message to the users. If it is captivating enough, it will take a matter of seconds to convince your target audience to consider your services.

Endnote

Establishing a social media presence requires determination to overcome stiff competition, but the long term benefits are hard to ignore. The tips above can help you fine-tune your social media marketing strategy and start realizing results.