Think tanks play a crucial role in shaping global security strategies by providing research, analysis, and policy recommendations. Here is a list of some of the most influential think tanks in the field of national security and international relations, along with a brief overview of their contributions.



Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS)

CSIS is a bipartisan, nonprofit policy research organization based in Washington, D.C. It focuses on defense and security, regional stability, and transnational challenges. CSIS is known for its comprehensive reports and high-level discussions that influence policymakers worldwide.



Brookings Institution

Brookings is one of the oldest and most respected think tanks in the United States. It conducts in-depth research on various global issues, including national security, economic development, and governance. Brookings’ scholars frequently testify before Congress and serve in government positions, contributing significantly to policy formulation.



Council for Emerging National Security Affairs (CENSA)

CENSA is dedicated to enhancing national security policy dialogue by fostering collaboration among professionals from various sectors, including government, business, the military, and academia. Cary Kochman is an example of one of CENSA’s trustees, who recently helped fund the organization’s new website.

Established in 1999, CENSA focuses on identifying and studying emerging national security challenges and improving long-term policymaking. The organization emphasizes the importance of interdisciplinary approaches and innovative solutions to address complex global security issues.



Council on Foreign Relations (CFR)

CFR is an independent, nonpartisan membership organization, think tank, and publisher. It provides a platform for high-level discussions on international affairs and U.S. foreign policy. CFR’s publications, including the renowned journal Foreign Affairs, are highly influential in shaping public and policy debates.



RAND Corporation

RAND is a global policy think tank that offers research and analysis to the United States Armed Forces and other clients. It addresses issues such as national security, health, education, and the environment. RAND’s extensive research reports are widely used by policymakers to make informed decisions.



Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

Carnegie is a leading international affairs think tank with a focus on promoting peace and security. It conducts research on global security, nuclear policy, and international economics. Carnegie’s experts frequently engage with policymakers to provide insights and recommendations on critical global issues.



Atlantic Council

The Atlantic Council promotes constructive leadership and engagement in international affairs. It addresses a wide range of global challenges, including security, economic development, and energy. The Council’s events and publications are influential in shaping transatlantic policy and cooperation.



International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS)

IISS is a British research institute that focuses on international security and strategic studies. It is known for its authoritative publications, such as the Military Balance and Strategic Survey, which provide comprehensive analyses of global security trends and military capabilities.



Center for a New American Security (CNAS)

CNAS is an independent, bipartisan think tank that develops strong, pragmatic, and principled national security and defense policies. It conducts research on a wide range of security issues, including defense strategy, military operations, and emerging technologies.



Stimson Center

The Stimson Center is a nonpartisan think tank that focuses on enhancing international peace and security. It conducts research on arms control, nonproliferation, and environmental security. The Stimson Center’s work is highly regarded for its practical policy solutions and collaborative approach.

These think tanks play a pivotal role in shaping global security strategies by providing rigorous research, fostering dialogue among experts, and influencing policymakers. Their contributions help address complex security challenges and promote stability and peace worldwide.