Kimberly Grant’s Strategic Moves in the Hospitality, Leisure, and Luxury Travel Industry

Leaders in the luxury travel, leisure, and hospitality industry constantly seek innovative ways to elevate the guest experience and drive business growth. One such leader is Kimberly Grant, an executive with an impressive track record spanning multiple high-profile roles. From her work as an independent director for Performance Food Group and Blackberry Farm, to her roles as global head of restaurants and bars at Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts and president and COO of Ruby Tuesday, Grant has consistently demonstrated her ability to navigate complex challenges and drive strategic initiatives.

Kimberly Grant’s journey in the hospitality industry began three decades ago when she started as a waitress at a restaurant owned by Ruby Tuesday. “I started as a waitress in the middle of college, wandering aimlessly, not knowing what I wanted to do with my life. And one of the things I was doing to make money was waiting tables,” she shares. This hands-on experience laid the foundation for her future success as she quickly rose through the ranks, eventually becoming the company’s president and deepening her passion for making guests happy.

Evolving the Luxury Dining Experience at Four Seasons

One of Grant’s most notable achievements was her role as global head of restaurants and bars at Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts. In this position, she oversaw a diverse portfolio of restaurants and bars and ancillary food and beverage operations across multiple continents. Her strategic vision and innovative approach to dining experiences helped solidify Four Seasons’ reputation not only as a leader in the luxury hospitality space, but as an established player in the global dining scene.

When asked about her approach to innovation, Grant emphasizes the importance of collaboration and empowering her team. “If you empower the team to be able to come up with their own service touches and not be scripted, and take friction out of the guest’s experience, I think that’s the definition of luxury in a way,” she says. “When it comes to luxury, if it feels too scripted or prescribed or following a textbook, it’s not as special or memorable. I think first is the autonomy that the team has to be able to surprise and delight their guests in their own way, being themselves.”

Kimberly Grant: Driving Strategic Decisions

Kimberly Grant’s ability to foster a culture of innovation and excellence extends beyond her tenure at Four Seasons. As an independent director at Performance Food Group, a Fortune 100 food product distribution company with a market cap of over $10 billion, she brings her extensive experience in the hospitality industry to guide strategic decisions.

Grant also served on the board of Blackberry Farm, a luxury resort in Tennessee known for its indulgent accommodations as well as remarkable culinary and wine offerings. During her tenure, she contributed to the resort’s growth as a food and wine destination by offering her operational and financial expertise as the renowned resort established critical systems and processes as it expanded its culinary offerings.

Grant recalled her experiences at Blackberry Farm’s culinary weekends, where she had the opportunity to attend dinners hosted by renowned chefs. “In the early days, when there were occasional openings, I’d receive an invitation to join these exclusive events,” Kimberly Grant recalls. “For instance, if Daniel Boulud were hosting a dinner, I’d be asked to attend, and I always jumped at the chance. Some of my dearest friends in life were forged over some of these epic dinners.”

The years associated with Blackberry Farm provided an incredible gateway that would prepare her for future prominent roles as CEO of a Michelin-awarded chef company and at Four Seasons.

Kimberly Grant and the Power of Curiosity

Throughout her career, Grant has consistently emphasized the importance of curiosity and continuous learning. “Curiosity does not accept not knowing,” she said, quoting a phrase that resonated with her. “For me, that has fueled me in my travel, in my job. I’m curious. And so just not knowing about whatever that topic is or whatever it might be, just it’s not acceptable to me. I’m curious. I want to know.

“And so I think that’s my approach, whether it’s with my team or my job, or my choice of a restaurant, or why people do what they do. I think curiosity is such a fulfilling thing to have in your being. And I think that is when people ask me, ‘Is there a word that describes you?’ I’m like, ‘I’m a curious person. I always want to learn. I always want to know why.’”

This curiosity has led Grant to seek out unique experiences and bring fresh perspectives wherever she works. Whether exploring local dining scenes or fostering cross-learning opportunities between different segments of the hospitality industry, her approach has consistently driven innovation and growth.

As the hospitality, leisure, and luxury travel industry evolves, leaders like Kimberly Grant will undoubtedly play a crucial role in shaping its future. With her strategic vision, collaborative leadership style, and unwavering commitment to excellence, Grant inspires aspiring executives and is a testament to the value of curiosity and continuous learning in driving success to find fulfillment in what you do each and every day.