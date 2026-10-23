Common Problems Found During a Home Inspection

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A key part of every home sale is a home inspection. It helps the buyer know exactly what they’re spending so much money on before any money changes hands. It also might help the seller to understand exactly what problems their home has, so they can fix and price their home accordingly. However, if you’ve never sold or bought a home before, the term home inspection might seem scary. It shouldn’t be. All home inspectors look for the same things, and any problems that are found can be broken down into a handful of categories.

Structural Damage

Structural damage is the most serious problem that inspectors find during a home inspection. These signs can be as covert as doors sticking when you use them or as obvious as cracks in your basement floor. These signs mean that your home is settling, either in the way the construction crew expected or in a way dangerous to your home. Either way, home inspectors take these signs seriously because significant structural damage can mean your home is unsafe to live in until things are fixed.

It’s important to note that these signs don’t always mean the house is unsafe to live in. If the crack is thin, the inspector might simply warn you to keep an eye on it to make sure it doesn’t grow. However, if it’s a larger issue, the home inspector might recommend fixing it up before the sale to be safe.

Old Electrical System

If you’re looking to buy or sell an older home, it’s likely that the home inspection will reveal some sort of electrical issue. Old electrical systems aren’t equipped to handle modern electrical demands, so older homes are prone to flickering lights, blackouts, and even electrical fires if the system is overloaded. The home inspector will flag this by looking at the electrical panel and electrical outlets for signs of age. These problems need to be fixed before a sale for safety reasons (and often insurance as well).

Drainage Issues

Drainage isn’t something that specifically damages the home, but it is something that can cause problems later down the line (and might be actively causing the home problems already). If water is seeping into the home’s foundation every time it rains, you’ll be dealing with structural problems down the line at the minimum. Mold growth and overall weakening of the home can happen as well. Home inspectors note drainage problems around the property to make sure that doesn’t happen. Even if there isn’t damage actively being done to the home, fixing drainage issues is key to extending the life of the home.

Pest Damage

Pest damage often goes undiscovered by homeowners if they live in a larger home. Home inspections will reveal if there’s termite damage to the wood of your home, or some rats making a nest in the back corner of the basement no one’s stepped foot in in five years. These problems can usually be fixed with a call to the exterminator, but if there’s serious structural damage done by termites, for example, it will take more to fix. However, this problem needs to be fixed before the home is sold, no matter how much it will cost. No one wants to move into a home with pests.

Worn Down Exterior

Exterior damage is an extremely common discovery during a home inspection since the exterior is constantly exposed to the elements and harsh storms. Curled or missing shingles are a sign of an old, worn-down roof that is too old and needs to be replaced soon. Loose or missing gutters are signs of drainage problems. Worn-down seals mean there are insulation problems in the home. All of these problems should be addressed before the home is sold.

Home inspections are a regular part of the home buying process, and knowing what to expect during the inspection is key. If you’re the home buyer, the results of the home inspection often give you room to negotiate terms before handing over your money. You can request certain issues be fixed before the sale or lower your offer depending on the issues. Home inspections are key to fully understanding what you’re buying, so make sure you have an impartial, third-party inspector handle it.