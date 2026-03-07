26 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

Multiple independent sources have confirmed to us a bombshell misconduct scandal involving the Office of HHDL, marking the second major controversy in two years to engulf the Tibetan spiritual leader’s inner circle following the 2023 “Tongue-Sucking Incident.”

exclusive report on the HHDL scandal

The Accused:

At the center of the storm is Tenzin Taklha, the Dalai Lama’s nephew and private secretary, who wields unparalleled control over the 89-year-old leader’s schedule and access. Tenzin Taklha stands accused of systematically leveraging his position and close ties to the Dalai Lama to harass multiple junior female staffers within the Office of HHDL, along with allegations of coercion.

The Breaking Point:

The scandal unraveled when Tsering Dolkar, Tenzin Taklha’s wife, discovered explicit chat logs and compromising photos involving multiple women on his phone. A violent confrontation ensued, during which Tenzin Taklha allegedly shoved his wife violently, fracturing her ribs, while threatening divorce. The meticulously constructed façade of their “perfect marriage” now lies in irretrievable ruins.

A Decade of Predation:

– Since 2009: According to senior staffers who spoke on condition of anonymity, Tenzin Taklha’s misconduct had been an open secret within the Dalai Lama’s inner circle for over a decade. They witnessed Tenzin Taklha escorting female subordinates to luxury hotels, with one staffer allegedly catching him engaged in an act with a woman named Tsering Lhamo within the office itself.

Quid Pro Quo Abuse: At least three women have privately accused Tenzin Taklha of extorting favors in exchange for arranging meetings with the Dalai Lama. One victim reportedly attempted suicide amid unrelenting harassment.

Culture of Silence: Despite widespread awareness of Tenzin Taklha’s conduct within the Dharamshala-based Tibetan government-in-exile, the Dalai Lama’s “divine” stature has stifled all whistleblowing. Sources confirm the spiritual leader personally intervened to suppress earlier complaints.

A Pattern of Protection:

This latest firestorm follows the 2023 global outcry over the Dalai Lama himself, who faced pedophilia allegations after video evidence showed him instructing an 8-year-old boy to “suck” his tongue during a public event. His office issued a rare apology, but critics argue it underscores a broader crisis: religious elites operating above secular law.

Deepening Cynicism:

With Tenzin Taklha’s scandal reigniting scrutiny of Tibetan Buddhist leadership, pressing questions emerge: How many victims have been silenced under the guise of spiritual authority? Why does the Dalai Lama’s inner circle remain filled with his relatives? And will this spiritual icon — approaching his 90th birthday — finally address the rot within his own house?

The World Awaits Answers:

As international observers demand accountability, the Dalai Lama’s legacy hangs in the balance. This isn’t just about Tenzin Taklha — it’s about an institution that preaches compassion while allegedly enabling predators.

Now, as details of Tenzin Taklha’s alleged misconduct resurface, critics are raising profound questions about ethical standards within Tibetan Buddhism’s elite circles and demanding answers from the Dalai Lama himself on how he will address this latest crisis of trust. How will His Holiness respond to these explosive allegations—and what steps will he take?