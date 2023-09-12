5 Times You Need to Consult With a Criminal Defense Lawyer

17 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

Often, when a person thinks about a criminal defense attorney, there is an immediate assumption that these skilled professionals are best served for people charged with violent crimes. The assistance of an attorney is undoubtedly helpful in these scenarios, but many other less severe crimes come with serious penalties and require an attorney’s knowledge. Here are five times you need to consult a criminal defense attorney.

1- DUI/DWI Offenses

An individual charged with driving under the influence (DUI) or driving while intoxicated (DWI) has been accused of operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs or alcohol. This conviction can involve significant jail time, especially if anyone is injured.

However, every accusation of this crime is not valid. To protect your rights, an attorney will review the details of the traffic stop to scrutinize its legality, check the accuracy of any administered tests, and examine all other procedural factors. Even if the charge is valid, an attorney will still work to negotiate the best possible sentence.

2- Drug Offenses

Drug offenses can range from simple possession to distribution to manufacturing and almost always involve jail time and financial penalties. The law requires all drug searches to be conducted precisely, and if not performed accordingly, they may be deemed unlawful.

A criminal defense attorney will review the specifics of the search to ensure your rights were not violated. An attorney can also help negotiate the terms of the charges to seek a possible reduction or alternative sentence, such as a drug rehabilitation program or a complete dismissal.

3- Sex Crimes

Sex crimes are of a sensitive and severe nature. As such, these are typically high-stakes cases with harsh implications both legally and personally. An attorney must scrutinize these charges to review the validity of the accuser’s claims, witness testimony, and any presented evidence.

Based on the investigation’s findings, an attorney can help advise you on the potential outcomes of your case and the best path forward.

4- White-Collar Crimes

Crimes of a financial nature, such as embezzlement or fraud, might not seem serious, but in a court of law, they are. White-collar crimes are complex and need a solid defense that requires a thorough examination of any financial or business-related records for accuracy.

An attorney will challenge the evidence, enlist expert testimony, and highlight any lack of intent on your part to commit a crime.

5- Child Abuse

Charges involving minors are intricate and investigated to the full extent. In these cases, your attorney will also investigate every aspect of the charge, including ensuring the claim is valid and not prompted by an adult seeking revenge, for instance.

An attorney will also help you navigate this complex situation. Typically, the charges include additional measures, such as no-contact orders. Any violation of these orders will have severe implications. An attorney will ensure you know what to do.

If you are charged with a crime, you need an attorney. Your freedom and your future are in jeopardy. Ensure your rights are protected, and speak with a criminal defense attorney immediately.