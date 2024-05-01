6 Common Myths People Believe About Personal Injury Law

14 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

Personal injury attorneys do not have the best reputation because we often hear negative statements about them. Myths are widely held ideas, but they are often false, and the following myths are six examples of the most common ones associated with the legal industry:

1. You Do Not Truly Need Monetary Compensation

People believe that lawyers are greedy, so if you are hiring them for a personal injury case, you must be greedy too. It is the insurance company that may have been the greedy one because they often try to settle with injured parties, but they offer such low amounts that they do not come close to covering the medical bills. In this case, you must file a lawsuit.

2. You Can Take Your Time Filing a Personal Injury Claim

This is not the case because your state has a statute of limitations for when you can file a personal injury claim. If the statute of limitations passes before you file a claim, by the time that you do file, the court will have no choice but to dismiss it.

3. Insurance Companies Always Do the Right Thing for Injured Parties

The insurance adjuster’s interests are aligned with the insurance company’s interests. The tactic is for them to offer you a small sum of money in the hopes that you will accept it. Before you can do so, you would need to sign a document stating that you will not come back for more money after the tiny amount you received is gone.

This is the reason that you need to hire a personal injury attorney. The insurance company’s attorneys are working for the company’s best interests, and you need someone who is going to work for your interests.

4. A Personal Injury Lawyer Will Cost Too Much Money

Many people believe that they will get more money if they do not hire a personal injury attorney. They believe that lawyers are expensive and that the attorney may take most of the money. If you do not hire a personal injury lawyer, you will not receive as much money as you would be entitled to receive because of the tactics listed above.

It would be beneficial to you to hire an attorney even though the lawyer will take a portion of your settlement or award. You could end up with more money than if you went about filing a claim on your own.

5. Your Injuries Are Not That Bad

Major injuries are not the only reason that you need to hire a personal injury lawyer. A minor injury will not necessarily mean that you do not need ongoing medical treatment. Even if the injury is minor right now, it could turn out to be something much worse later on, and you will need monetary compensation for it.

6. It Will Take Years for Your Case to Be Completed

This is not necessarily the case. Sometimes, your personal injury attorney can negotiate with the other side so that you receive a fair settlement without filing a lawsuit. If this is not the case, you will not mind having to wait for the money if you receive a larger award because you sued the at-fault party.