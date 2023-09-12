7 Occasions When a Personal Injury Attorney Can Help You

15 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

Accidents are a common misfortune that affects most people at some point in their lives. Although some walk away unscathed and with very little to no damage, others aren’t so lucky. There are seven occasions when a personal injury attorney can help you.

1- Car Wreck

If you have been in a car wreck, you may be left with serious injuries and significant vehicle damage. In that situation, it’s normal to have hefty medical bills and car repair bills or even be left with your vehicle totaled. This scenario is often complex, but a personal injury attorney can help you prepare a claim or even a lawsuit. If the at-fault driver’s auto insurance applies, they will negotiate a settlement on your behalf.

2- Pedestrian Accident

Pedestrian accidents are another situation where it’s wise to retain a personal injury attorney. If you were hit by a vehicle, chances are much higher that you suffered significant injuries. A personal injury attorney can help by protecting your rights and ensuring that the driver is held liable for your medical expenses, lost wages, and any other damages. Your lawyer can help you secure the maximum compensation you deserve if you can’t work for an extended time or are rendered unable to return to work.

3- Wrongful Death

Wrongful death is one of the most complex types of personal injury cases. As a result, if you have lost a loved one due to the negligence, recklessness, or intentional act of someone else, you need an attorney to represent you in your case. A personal injury attorney can use various tools at their disposal if any facts are unclear; they can have an investigative team look into what happened or have expert witnesses testify on what caused your loved one’s death.

4- Bicycle Accident

Typically, in a bicycle accident, you must go through the at-fault driver’s insurance company to recover compensation for your damages. Unfortunately, insurers try to offer lowball settlements to injured victims in this situation. Having a personal injury attorney is the best course of action to protect your rights and prevent such tactics from the at-fault driver’s insurer. Insurance adjusters are more likely to avoid making unfair settlement offers when an attorney is involved because they know they can’t get away with that. This maximizes your potential compensation.

5- Medical Malpractice

Medical malpractice is another complex personal injury case that makes it necessary to have an attorney helping you. In these cases, there are special rules and criteria that determine whether a doctor or other medical professional can be held liable for a medical mistake or negligence. In some cases, it’s necessary to have medical expert testimony to prove how you suffered injuries. All of these things make it necessary to hire a personal injury attorney experienced in the area of medical malpractice.

6- Premises Liability

Slip-and-fall accidents occur in premises liability situations and can result in serious injury. It’s helpful to have a personal injury attorney for such cases to determine the liable party, investigate how the accident occurred, and bring in expert witnesses to explain how the accident happened. An attorney can also help to secure the best settlement for your damages through the liable party’s insurance company.

7- Minor is Injured

If your minor child has suffered injuries in an accident, you’ll want to do everything you can to ensure that the responsible party is held accountable. Having a personal injury attorney on your side is the best way to do that. Whether your child suffered a dog bite, a fall, lead poisoning, or if their caretaker’s negligence caused an accident rendering them injured, an attorney can ensure that you get compensated for their medical bills, pain and suffering, and other damages.

