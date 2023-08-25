14 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

HVAC systems are essential to modern living, supplying us with both heating and cooling. To ensure these systems run efficiently, it is vital to keep air filters in good condition. But how long do air filters last in HVAC unit?

The frequency of filter changes depends on the size of your home and the type of filter you’re using. Generally, furnace and air conditioner filters should be changed every 1 to 3 months, depending on the filter type. Filters may need to be changed more often if your home has pets or someone in the family suffers from allergies.

To help you decide when it’s time to change your HVAC filter, here are 5 telltale signs:

Visible Debris: If you can easily see dirt, dust, and debris on the surface of the filter, it’s time for a replacement. Clogged Filter: We recommend regular inspections to make sure your filter isn’t clogged or too dirty. The airflow should feel strong when you put your hand in front of the filter. Poor Air Quality: High levels of dust and other particulates can cause poor air quality in your home, leading to respiratory illnesses. High Energy Bills: Dirty filters reduce the efficiency of your HVAC system, leading to higher energy costs. Funny Smells: If you smell musty odors in your home, it may be caused by a dirty HVAC filter.

To ensure your HVAC system runs at peak efficiency, remember to replace the air filter regularly. This will help protect you and your family from airborne pollutants, maintain healthy air quality indoors, and reduce energy costs.

If you’re not sure how often to change your filter or what type of filter is best for you, contact a professional HVAC technician who can provide recommendations. With their help, you’ll be able to keep your air filters in optimal condition and extend the life of your heating and cooling system.