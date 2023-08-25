Can You Re-Level Concrete That Has Already Settled?

12 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

It’s possible to re-level concrete that has already settled, although it can be difficult and time-consuming. It is important to understand the potential risks before attempting a project like this. Here are 7 things you need to know about leveling concrete:

Uneven or Settling Foundation

In order for your concrete to look level, the foundation beneath it must also be level. If the foundation has settled or is uneven, re-leveling the concrete won’t help—it will just settle again. So, you’ll need to first fix any problems with the underlying foundation and make sure it is properly leveled before attempting to re-level your concrete.

Using a Leveler

Using a leveler on concrete that has already settled will not make it perfectly level. However, it can be used to correct small variations in the surface’s elevation. Using a leveler ensures that your project is done quickly and accurately without taking up too much time or money.

Hiring Professionals

Hiring professionals for this job might be the best option. Professionals have the experience and know-how to correctly re-level your concrete without causing any damage. They can also diagnose any underlying issues that may be causing your concrete to settle in the first place.

Leveling Techniques

There are a few different techniques for leveling concrete, such as grinding, sanding, or using a self-leveling compound. Grinding is the most common technique for leveling concrete, but it can cause slight variations in the surface’s texture. Sanding is less intrusive and removes small levels of material from the surface, while a self-leveling compound provides an even finish without leaving any marks or imperfections.

Preparing The Surface

Before beginning the re-leveling process, it is important to thoroughly prepare the surface. This may include cleaning, patching any cracks or holes and prepping the area with a primer. It’s also necessary to make sure that there are no objects in the way of where you’re working so they don’t interfere with leveling.

Safety Precautions

When re-leveling concrete, it is important to take safety precautions. Wear protective gear such as masks or gloves to prevent any dust particles from entering your lungs. Additionally, be sure to use the right tools and equipment for the job, like heavy-duty power tools or wet saws.

Time Frame

Re-leveling concrete can be a time-consuming process, so it is important to plan ahead. Depending on the size and scope of your project, it could take anywhere from a few hours to multiple days to complete. It’s also important to factor in time for curing and drying before walking or driving on the new surface.

Re-leveling concrete can be done if the underlying foundation is leveled, and it can be a rewarding project when done properly. With the right preparation, tools, and techniques, you can ensure that your project is successful and make sure that your concrete looks level for years to come.