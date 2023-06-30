7 Ways to Simplify Your Apartment Move

11 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

Moving into a new apartment is an exciting time for many people. There’s the thrill of starting fresh in a new space, decorating and furnishing it to match your personality, and having the freedom to make your own rules. But moving can also be overwhelming and exhausting if you don’t properly plan. To simplify your move, here are seven tips:

1. Make a Checklist

As the saying goes, “If it isn’t written down, it won’t happen.” During the moving process, create a detailed checklist of all the tasks that need to be completed such as contacting utility companies to transfer services, scheduling movers or renting a truck, changing your address with government services and banks, etc. This way you can stay organized and ensure that nothing slips through the cracks.

2. Purge Unnecessary Items

Moving is expensive so why pay more than necessary? Before packing up all your stuff into boxes, take some time to go through it and decide what items you can throw out or donate because you no longer use them or need them anymore.

This not only reduces the amount of stuff that needs to be moved but can also free up more space in your new home for things like furniture and other décor pieces that will really make it feel like yours.

3. Pack Smartly

Packing smartly will save you from headaches later while unpacking everything in your new place. Label each box with its contents so when you arrive at your new home you know exactly where each item goes without confusion or wasted time rummaging through boxes trying to figure out what’s inside them.

Additionally, be sure to pack heavier items in smaller boxes so they’re easier to carry during the move itself which could save you from injuries or back pain due to heavy lifting while loading/unloading items on/off trucks or stairs etc..

4. Plan Your Moving Day Ahead

Start planning well before moving day arrives by deciding on whether you’ll hire professional movers or rent a truck, mapping out a route between both locations, budgeting for potential costs such as gas money for long drives, planning where parking spots will be located for loading/unloading, etc.

This way when the big day arrives everything runs smoothly without any unexpected hiccups along the way that could delay your progress.

5. Organize Smaller Tasks In Advance

Although there may be plenty of larger tasks associated with moving such as finding reliable help or reserving truck rentals—don’t forget about all those small jobs that need attention too!

Take care of any minor repairs around your current residence (i.e., replacing broken door handles/hinges) before leaving

Clean carpets & windows thoroughly so your landlord won’t charge you for damages done upon inspection

Ask for letters confirming good standing with former residence (could reduce deposits charged by future landlords)

Doing these smaller tasks prior will help keep stress levels low on moving day itself since they’re already taken care of beforehand!

6. Don’t Procrastinate On Necessary Paperwork

Gather all essential documents needed before heading out such as lease agreements, proof-of-address forms (if mailing address changed), contract documents from utility companies (gas/water/electricity), license plates transferred over from old state/county or registration paperwork if bringing a personal vehicle along during move.

7. Have Fun With It

Last but not least—try having fun with it! Moving can be stressful but there’s no rule saying that this has to be an entirely negative experience either. Take some time away from all your packing and organizing tasks to say goodbye to friends or visit some of your favorite spots.

The Bottom Line

Moving into a new apartment doesn’t have to be a stressful and overwhelming experience. With a little bit of advanced planning, organization, and preparation, you can ensure that your move is smooth sailing from start to finish. Best of luck with your upcoming move!