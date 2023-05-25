7 Warning Signs of Eye Cancer That Should Not Be Ignored

17 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

Eye cancer, although rare, can be a serious and deadly disease. Early diagnosis significantly affects outcomes, so knowing the signs and symptoms that might indicate an eye cancer diagnosis is important. You should immediately seek medical attention if you recognize any of the following warning signs.

1. Blurred Vision

A sudden vision change is one of the most common warning signs of eye cancer. This can manifest in various ways, such as blurriness, double vision, or difficulty focusing. If you’ve suddenly noticed a change in your vision, it would be wise to check it out. In most cases, such changes can be attributed to other issues, such as changes in glasses prescription, but in some cases, it could be a sign of something more serious.

2. Partial/Total Blindness

If you experience a complete or partial loss of vision in one or both eyes, it could be a sign of a more serious problem, such as eye cancer. In some cases, vision loss can be caused by a tumor or the growth of abnormal blood vessels, both of which are common in eye cancer. It’s important to get your vision checked out and determine the root cause as soon as possible.

3. Lump Behind the Eyelid

A lump, or growth, behind the eyelid, is one of the primary warning signs of eye cancer. This growth can be characterized as a bulging, or lump, behind the eye. Not all lumps are necessarily cancerous, but if you notice one, you should have it examined by a medical professional. In some cases, such lumps can point to eye cancer’s presence, so it’s important to have a full examination and a proper diagnosis.

4. Dark Patch in the Eye

Dark patches of color or lesions that appear in the eyes can indicate eye cancer. They are generally on the white part of the eye and are not present when you are born. They are commonly found in eye melanoma and can be accompanied by flashes of light and a sudden vision change.

5. Pain In or Around the Eye

Eye cancer can cause pain in or around the eye. The pain might be a constant throbbing or a sharp stabbing sensation. Pain in the eye can also be associated with other eye conditions, but it’s crucial to see a medical professional to rule out cancer.

6. Bulging of the Eye

Bulging of the eyes can indicate eye cancer, mainly if it appears in one eye without any apparent reason. This bulging can result from fluid building up in the eye orbit, exerting pressure on the eyeball. If the bulging is unaccompanied by pain, it’s even more important to get medical help immediately.

7. Shadows or Flashes of Light

In some cases of eye cancer, people may experience flashes or shadows in their vision. Flashes can be bright lights or flickering. Shadows can appear as dark spots in the vision or swirling patterns. Both of these can result from tumors on the retina or pressure on the optic nerve. They should always be investigated by a doctor if suspected.

Eye cancer is rare, but if you, or a loved one, experience any of the above signs and symptoms, it’s important to get checked out immediately. Early diagnosis can make a huge difference, so don’t let the symptoms go untreated. The earlier the diagnosis, the better the outcome can be.