Miki Agrawal: Best-Selling Author and Inspiration to Readers

Miki Agrawal is a disruptor, social entrepreneur, and author. She is the founder of successful businesses like TUSHY and has authored two books, “Do Cool Sht” and “Disrupt-Her.” In “Do Cool Sht,” Agrawal offers practical advice and inspiration for starting a successful business and living a fulfilling life. In “Disrupt-Her,” she challenges traditional ideas of femininity and offers a new vision for what women can achieve. Miki Agrawal’s writing style is relatable and engaging, with plenty of personal anecdotes and humor to keep readers engaged. TUSHY, Agrawal’s business, disrupts the bathroom industry with eco-friendly bidets and charitable practices. The company’s commitment to sustainability and charity aligns with Agrawal’s overall mission of disrupting industries and making a positive impact.

Miki Agrawal Says: Do Cool Sh*t!

Agrawal’s book, “Do Cool Sh*t,” is a handbook for individuals seeking to establish their businesses and lead a gratifying life. The book offers practical advice, personal anecdotes, and inspiration for those seeking to break away from the monotonous nine-to-five job routine and transition to entrepreneurship.

“Do Cool Sh*t” is divided into three sections, each with a different emphasis. The first section, “Create Your Path,” encourages readers to identify their passions and contemplate how they can turn their passions into a successful business. Agrawal narrates her journey and how she went from a job she detested to building her successful businesses.

The second section of Miki Agrawal’s book, “Nail Your Idea,” focuses on transforming an idea into a successful business. Agrawal shares her experiences in building businesses and offers practical advice on everything from marketing to finding investors.

The final section, “Get Started,” offers tips and advice on how to launch a new business, including creating a team, managing finances, and remaining motivated.

How To Start A Business

The book’s central theme is that anyone can start a successful business and lead a fulfilling life. Agrawal motivates readers to think beyond the norm and pursue their passions, even if it entails taking risks and making mistakes along the way. Her writing style is personable and engaging, complete with personal anecdotes and humor that keeps readers interested.

“Do Cool Sh*t” is a motivational and practical guide for anyone looking to establish a business and lead a fulfilling life. Agrawal’s approachable and relatable writing style makes it a must-read for anyone contemplating a life change.

Disrupt-Her

Agrawal’s “Disrupt-Her” is a manifesto that challenges the conventional ideas of what it means to be a woman and provides a new vision for what women can achieve. The book is divided into four sections, each with a different focus. The first section, “Wake Up,” encourages women to challenge the status quo and live their lives on their terms. Miki Agrawal shares her own experiences of sexism and discrimination and provides practical advice on how to overcome these obstacles.

The second section, “Rise Up,” focuses on how women can become leaders in their fields and make a positive impact in the world. Agrawal shares inspiring stories of women who have disrupted their industries and emerged as leaders.

The third section, “Disrupt,” offers advice on how to disrupt industries, with Agrawal using her experiences to show readers how to challenge the status quo and make a difference in their industries.

The fourth and final section, “Evolve,” provides advice on how to evolve and adapt in a rapidly changing world. Agrawal emphasizes the importance of continuous growth and development, especially in the ever-evolving business world.

Miki’s Writing Style

Agrawal’s writing style in “Disrupt-Her” is thought-provoking and challenges readers to think beyond the status quo. She uses stories of real-life experiences to provide practical advice and make her points relatable. The book is an excellent manifesto for any woman looking to challenge traditional gender roles and make a difference in the world.

