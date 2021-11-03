Michael Bash, author of Million Dollar Miracle: shares his secret formula for how to purchase and rezone a piece of land to make a large profit

39 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

After borrowing $30,000 from a friend of his father to finance his first real estate deal, Bash officially became a millionaire. Since then, he has been involved with major planning and zoning projects and building and developing a number of shopping centers, hundreds of homes, office buildings, water and sewer systems, and nearly 3,000 apartment units and condos throughout New York State. He helped to fund Danny Thomas’s annual telethon for St. Jude’s Hospital which raises $10-20 million per year. He also participated in building the Laniado Hospital in Netanya, Israel, and is one of the founders and contributors to the Jerusalem Great Synagogue. In addition, Bash has contributed $1 million to Ben Gurian University in Israel.

Michael Bash, author of Million Dollar Miracle: How to Earn a Million Dollars in One Day and Never Work Again, shares his secret formula for how to purchase and rezone a piece of land to make a large profit and to duplicate the entire process. With over fifty years of experience, Michael Bash offers his wisdom and knowledge gained from how to implement his rezoning methods. Through humor and stories you’ll discover how Michael became a millionaire in rezoning, and how you can achieve the same!

What do you feel today? And what do you think the future will look like? *

At 90 years old I’m healthy and healthy! I spoke with a medium who informed me that I’ll live until 102 years old! I’d like to write another book in the next couple of several years. I’m also hoping to work with an older person that I can teach and can help me in the running around to do the rezoning work.

As you begin your business Have you learned anything that you can use or benefit from? *

I’ve gained a lot of knowledge in my long experience of rezoning properties. Most people are at the wrong spots when they are looking for properties to buy or develop. Instead look to areas that are vacant and poorly developed.

What tool or platform do you use to run your company? *

I do not use any platform or tool for my business. I rely on my people skills and my ability to recognize and capitalize on opportunities whenever I spot the opportunity. My ability to connect with others and the genuine desire to help those around me are my tool and platform.

What were those books that have had the greatest impact or podcasts? Or other sources?

I’ve been a fan of reading since the age of a child; Freud, Russian novels come to mind. Regarding his work I don’t think you need books. Early on I found an outstanding real estate professional who was much older in comparison to me. I learned a lot about real estate. I also purchased property from him so it was a win-win situation.

Help for other entrepreneurs looking to get started or just starting out?

Find someone who is on real estate. If you do not know anyone, contact one or two people and become familiar with them in order to determine which ones are a good match. Make it an opportunity for both parties that allows you to learn from them and can also help them too. Also, do not follow the standard methods of working.

What’s your story? How did you get the idea?

I was born and raised in Jerusalem. From an early age, I was fascinated by religion and enjoyed the tale of how Paul/Saul took a city and expanded it. I’ve also been interested in electronics, and I had an uncle in New Jersey who could help me. I came to the U.S., and after getting my degree, I got an employment in electronics. In this position, I assisted in the reprocessing of an operational instrument which increased from 1 unit to 24 units. There are two examples that stick out in my mind where I saw the possibility to modify something to improve the process, thus increasing its efficiency, productivity and how it helped others.

Define the steps involved in starting the business. *

Rezoning is a process that involves several key steps. First, you must research a piece of land to be purchased for rezoning , by looking at the kind of area it is, type of schools located in the vicinity, businesses in the surrounding area and more. The next step is attending city meetings and to meet people such as councilmen and the mayor as well as neighbors. If you are able to connect with these people beforehand and help them get to their goal and goals, they could be more willing to help you. For instance, I purchased a 20-acre property for cheap due to the presence of an incinerator close by. With the help of a tall wall and beautifying my property, I was able to conceal what many would consider ugly. I then talked with neighbors to get their approval before using 1 acre of property to improve the size of their property.

Since the launch, what’s been the most effective strategy to draw and keep customers? (or from other companies/investors who will)*

It is my ability to connect with people, especially women that has been a huge help in my business and in everyday life. I’m a pleasant person who has always enjoyed people. I also am a fan of charity work and enjoy helping those that are less fortunate.