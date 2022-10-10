8 Interesting Facts to Know About How Dental Crowns Work￼

15 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

Tooth crowns are commonly made of ceramic or porcelain to make them look and feel like natural teeth. You can use them to replace a missing tooth or to anchor a dental bridge over a gap caused by decay or damage.

1- Crowns can protect severely damaged teeth from further damage.

Crowns made of porcelain, porcelain fused to metal, or solid gold, are used to restore severely damaged teeth by completely covering and isolating them from further harm. If you want your new crown to look and feel natural, porcelain is your best option because it can be shade-matched to your existing teeth.

2- Implants can have crowns placed on them.

Dental implants can restore jaw function and help dentures stay in place when someone misses a tooth or teeth. Dental crowns can fortify implants, making them more robust and protecting them like natural teeth. Crowns placed atop implants create a formidable barrier.

3- Crowns can be created to look completely natural and won’t discolor like natural teeth.

The ideal option is a porcelain-finished crown since it can be shade-matched to your natural teeth and does not discolor with time. Porcelain-coated crowns are nearly indistinguishable from natural teeth and can make a false tooth look fully synthetic.

4- A crown can be repaired if necessary.

If your crown shows excessive wear, fractures or breaks, discoloration to the point that it no longer matches the shade of your other teeth, or decay around the crown’s borders, it may be time to replace it.

5- A crown is an effective method for closing any space between teeth.

A dental bridge is a way to replace missing teeth and bring back your beautiful smile after tooth loss. You can close a space between your teeth by gluing a fake tooth between two crowns. The dentist can replace the missing tooth with a prosthetic tooth anchored by a crown on either side of the space.

6- They have the power to halt any extraction in progress.

If you have a tooth that is severely decayed, damaged, or worn down, you may have determined that extraction is your best alternative. Your dentist may be able to save your tooth even if it’s beyond repair. Your dentist may recommend a crown if they determine that they can save your tooth through contouring rather than extraction.

7- They complete a root canal

After a root canal, the physician may put a crown over the treated tooth. A crown can assist restore the tooth’s strength and protect it from additional damage after having the pulp removed.

8- Your crown will be made custom for you.

Since everyone has a unique grin, there is no universal dental crown size. Many dentists will take an impression of your mouth for a custom fit. To make your custom crown dental laboratory will need to receive this mold to create your unique crown. Afterward, your dentist will bond the crown to your tooth using a unique dental adhesive.