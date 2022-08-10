Five Great Health Advantages of Hiking

9 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

You don’t have to be an expert in the backcountry to reap the rewards of spending time outside.

Hiking is entertaining, exhilarating, and healthful. The next time you need the motivation to lace up your boots, just think about these five amazing benefits of hiking.

1. Emotional Health

Hiking promotes both mental and physical wellness, which are interdependent. A hike challenges us emotionally to persevere and follow a path no matter where it may lead. For instance, you might check out these Treks in Nepal. In addition, it exercises our brains by requiring us to read maps and follow trails. Of course, being in natural settings also makes us feel awe, the conviction that there are forces greater than ourselves at work in the world.

2. Prevention of Osteoporosis and Arthritis

Walking or hiking is a weight-bearing exercise. Swimming, on the other hand, is zero-gravity fitness. According to recent research, the “stress” that hiking places on our joints and bones is actually beneficial to them. According to one study, women with osteoporosis who hiked or walked for an hour three times per week saw a 6% improvement in bone density in their spines and other parts of their bodies over the course of nine months.

3. Heart Health

Heart disease and high blood pressure are the two leading causes of death in this nation. Hiking, on the other hand, can improve cardiovascular health. A short stroll speeds up our breathing, which is good for our hearts and lungs. This effect is enhanced by hiking on a trail with some ups and downs, which causes our heart rates to fluctuate. Heart-rate variability is a phenomenon that has been related to greater stress management and better cardiovascular health.

4. Stability and Strength

Some people enjoy hiking along perilous edges or sheer cliff faces. However, even a leisurely stroll through a forest path demands us to be aware of where our feet are stepping. In addition, it requires that we maintain our balance while clambering over roots, rocks, and dips in the ground.

Strength in the legs and core is necessary for these movements, which improve general health in a variety of ways. They include, among others, the prevention of back discomfort and the maintenance of weight loss. However, if maintaining your balance while walking presents a challenge for you, you might want to bring hiking poles with you.

5. Stronger Social Connections

Hiking with a friend or partner is the safest option. However, hiking is a way to improve relationship health beyond basic safety. Hiking is a terrific method to deepen your connections. This is because it ranges in intensity from a very tough ascent to a casual manner of spending time outside.

Therefore, why not combine your relationship strength with your physical stamina and hit the trail with your loved ones?

Key Takeaways

One of the most organic and rewarding activities we may engage in is hiking. It allows us a chance to exercise, connect with loved ones, and just take a few deep breaths while re-connecting with the world we live in. There is ample proof that hiking has real advantages. So, why not take advantage of those benefits? It’s as easy as putting on your shoes!