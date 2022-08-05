What Is The Slowest Burning Cone For Cannabis?

12 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

When you score some great cannabis, you want to enjoy it. You roll your own joint or cone, sit back, put your feet up, and totally relax in your smoking session. Or, so it usually goes – except when something is awry, like your burn rate. An uneven burn that burns too fast or too slow can kill the mood.

What you need is the slowest burning cone for cannabis – the cone that burns just right. That way you don’t have to worry about wasting any of the good stuff and you get a clean, smooth burn every single time.

What Causes Fast Burns?

There are many factors that can contribute to the burn rate of your cannabis, some being more common than others. Let’s take a look.

Moisture level. Harvesting bud involves different curing techniques to get the moisture level just right. You don’t want it to have too much moisture, but when it is too dry, it is going to burn too fast.

Rolling papers. There are so many types of rolling papers, thick, thin, made from flax, hemp, wood pulp, etc. And some of them have additives, too. All of these things can impact the burn of a joint.

Loosely packed. A joint that is packed too loosely will have too many air pockets and lead to a fast, uneven burn. And that is no fun at all.

The heat source. You need the right heat source to be able to get the right burn. Too much heat and you will experience a fast burn.

Tips for Rolling A Slow-Burning Joint

There are a few things you can do to reduce your waste – and slow down your burn. Here are a few tips:

Store your cannabis in a glass jar. This air-tight container will prevent it from drying out any more than it already has when cured.

Grind it. Avoid canoeing when you grind your cannabis and avoid having chunks in your joint. Grinding makes the bud all the same size and leaves you with a smooth smoke.

Roll it tight – but not too tight. As we have learned, you can’t roll a loose joint and expect it to burn slow. But if you roll it too tight you may hurt yourself trying to smoke it. You’ll have to practice getting the perfectly tight roll.

Add honey. Honey is a sticky agent that keeps blunts from unrolling. But because it is thick and gooey, it can slow down the burn, too. Of course, not making a mess with this sweet stuff can take some practice.

While you can try all these tricks and tips to slow down the burn of your cannabis, you could just invest in the slowest burning cone. Then, all you would have to worry about is gently packing your green in, twisting the end, and lighting it. Voila! Let’s talk about it –

The Slowest Burning Cone for Cannabis

Because you want to savor your green without wasting so much time trying to get it rolled just right, you need a slow-burning cone. And not just any cone, but the slowest burning cone for your cannabis.

RAW cones are designed with a slow-burning technology that involves a criss-cross pattern to keep it from running while leaving you with nothing but time to relax and enjoy a slow and smooth burn.

Perhaps the best part is that RAW has the right size cone for whatever your needs – whether you are looking for a quick single-size mini or looking to make friends with a peacemaker or organic king size. Each one of their cones is designed using the same technology so that you never end up feeling like you are wasting your cannabis.

RAW Pre-Rolled Cones at Green Blazer

At Green Blazer, we know that every smoking session comes with different preferences – but all smokers have one thing in common: the desire for the slowest burning cannabis cone. No matter what size you are looking for, you will find it here.

