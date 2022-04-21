7 Important Signs That You Need to Have Your Vision Checked

17 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

Just the thought of having a worsening vision problem is enough to send shivers down most peoples’ spines. It’s scary to think anything could happen to one of our primary senses, but fortunately, there’s a plethora of treatments and corrective actions that, if implemented in time, can be prescribed to prevent eye problems from worsening or even improve how we currently see the world.

1. Vision is Worse at Night

If you’ve noticed that your vision is worse at night than in the daylight hours, you may have nyctalopia or night blindness. This doesn’t necessarily mean you can’t see at all in lower lighting, but you may simply have a natural or developed worsening in your ability to identify objects at night.

Night blindness is often the result of cataracts or glaucoma, two conditions that can be treated relatively easily. It’s important you get in for an eye exam if your vision seems to be worse than expected at night or in low-light settings. This will ensure you get treatment early, preventing the worsening of the condition.

2. Increased Squinting

Many people squint without realizing it. Squinting is a natural defense in bright settings like mid-day direct sunlight, as it protects the retina from excessive and harmful UV rays. Squinting is also performed to see finer details in normal settings, but can be a symptom of vision problems.

If you’re squinting to focus on items, even in moderate lighting such as indoor lighting, you may have astigmatism or another eye disorder. Astigmatism occurs when the eye is misshapen, usually to a very slight degree. This causes the individual to apply pressure with the muscles sounding the eye to bring items into visual focus. Luckily astigmatism is easily corrected with proper prescription eyeglasses.

3. Trouble Seeing Detail Up Close

People with farsightedness struggle to focus on nearby objects. This condition often worsens over the years but is another condition that can easily be remedied with proper eyeglasses. Farsightedness is one of the most common vision disorders, but many who haven’t had an eye exam in a while may not realize they have it.

4. Difficulty with Distant Objects

The inverse of farsightedness is nearsightedness, a condition where people have trouble focusing on objects at a far distance. While it’s natural for farther away objects to be rendered in less detail, you may notice nearsightedness if you have trouble driving on the highway or sitting in the back row at school or concerts. This can also be remedied with a simple eye exam and glasses.

5. New Floaters or Spots in Vision

Sometimes floaters can be a normal occurrence, and they tend to multiply in number throughout the human lifespan. If you notice more than a couple of new floaters, however, then you should get to an eye doctor as soon as possible. This could be a sign of retinal detachment or another ocular problem that needs to be addressed right away.

6. Unexplained Headaches

Many people don’t realize they need glasses until they happen to get an eye exam and see how much better they can visualize the world through corrective lenses. If you’ve been having frequent, unexplained headaches, your eyes should be near the top of your list of things to have checked out. Squinting, even if slight, for prolonged periods can cause headaches and even migraine in a large percentage of people.

7. Sudden Vision Changes

Any time your vision changes suddenly, it’s considered a medical emergency. That’s because, while there are less-severe problems such as hypoglycemia that can cause sudden vision changes, many serious diseases can cause your vision to become acutely worse. This is true of retinal detachments, strokes, ocular migraines, and even injuries to the head or eyes. If your vision changes suddenly, it’s important to contact a doctor right away.